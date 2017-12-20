search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi offers Cyclone Ockhi relief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2017, 1:20 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 1:53 am IST
State demands assistance of Rs 7,340 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to the woes of Ockhi-hit families at Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to the woes of Ockhi-hit families at Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to consider the state’s demand for a special package for the fishermen affected by cyclone Ockhi.   At a high-level meeting held with Mr Modi at Thycaud government guest house on Tuesday,  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged him to declare the cyclone as a national disaster and release a central assistance of Rs 7,340 crore for relief and rehabilitation.     This  is in addition to the  Rs 422 crore  earmarked under the National Disaster Management Authority's fund.

Mr Modi said that the advance warning mechanism on natural  disasters would be improved. He expressed concern over the complaint that the  state government was not warned in advance about the cyclone. Mr Vijayan told the meeting that the loss estimated by the National Disaster Management Authority was very low and hence the government had decided to demand Rs 7,340 crore.
Mr Pinarayi told Mr Modi that  71 fishermen had died in the sea and that search operations were continuing.

 

Initially he had sought Rs 1, 843 crore from  union home minister Rajnath Singh, but later a comprehensive package was prepared.  "Kerala has a long coastline of 590 km which is thickly populated by the fishermen community. Hence long-term and short-term schemes should be implemented anticipating cyclones and sea erosions in future,” he added. He said there are eight lakh fishermen in the state and they have been badly hit due to the cyclone.   

The affected fishermen should be given a monthly pension of Rs 5,000.  Currently there are over  1,000 traditional boats. Rs 5 crore has to be earmarked for providing safety measures and warning equipment to the fishermen, he said. Chief secretary K. M. Abraham presented a  detailed report before the Prime Minister. The meeting was also attended by all the state ministers,  Governor P. Sathasivam, union ministers Alphons Kannanthanam and Pon Radhakrishnan   and defence officials.   

Tags: narendra modi, cyclone ockhi
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wealth makes you selfish, claims new study

New study claims wealth can make people selfish. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Year-ender 2017: 10 films that stood out for its strong women portrayals

Stills from some of the films.
 

Woman can smell Parkinson's, will help scientists create first diagnostic test

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brave woman decides to carry foetus destined to die; will donate organs

Mother to donate terminally ill unborn child's organs to babies that will need it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New study finds dementia more common in rural areas

Study finds dementia more common in rural areas. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Boy is born with extra penis on his back

The unnamed baby is already home and is as healthy as any other newborn. (Representational image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telugu is a global language: President Ramnath Kovind

Fireworks illuminate the sky during the valedictory ceremony of the World Telugu Conference at LB Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

City cop among 4 killed in road mishap in Tamil Nadu

A probationary sub-inspector and three others, including his you-nger brother, were killed in a road accident in Tamil Nadu on Monday night. (Photo: DC)

Debt-ridden farmer family attempts suicide

There was hardly any produce on their farm in the last few seasons.

The Chetak’s Hyderabad connect

The Indian Air Force’s most widely used helicopter for training, light utility and light attack roles is the HAL-made Chetak. (Photo: DC)

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation seeks police nod for rock blasting

The corporation has already finalised the tender process. M. Venkat Rao Infra Projects Ltd has the bagged the project. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham