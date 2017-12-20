PM Modi offers Cyclone Ockhi relief

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to consider the state’s demand for a special package for the fishermen affected by cyclone Ockhi. At a high-level meeting held with Mr Modi at Thycaud government guest house on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged him to declare the cyclone as a national disaster and release a central assistance of Rs 7,340 crore for relief and rehabilitation. This is in addition to the Rs 422 crore earmarked under the National Disaster Management Authority's fund.

Mr Modi said that the advance warning mechanism on natural disasters would be improved. He expressed concern over the complaint that the state government was not warned in advance about the cyclone. Mr Vijayan told the meeting that the loss estimated by the National Disaster Management Authority was very low and hence the government had decided to demand Rs 7,340 crore.

Mr Pinarayi told Mr Modi that 71 fishermen had died in the sea and that search operations were continuing.

Initially he had sought Rs 1, 843 crore from union home minister Rajnath Singh, but later a comprehensive package was prepared. "Kerala has a long coastline of 590 km which is thickly populated by the fishermen community. Hence long-term and short-term schemes should be implemented anticipating cyclones and sea erosions in future,” he added. He said there are eight lakh fishermen in the state and they have been badly hit due to the cyclone.

The affected fishermen should be given a monthly pension of Rs 5,000. Currently there are over 1,000 traditional boats. Rs 5 crore has to be earmarked for providing safety measures and warning equipment to the fishermen, he said. Chief secretary K. M. Abraham presented a detailed report before the Prime Minister. The meeting was also attended by all the state ministers, Governor P. Sathasivam, union ministers Alphons Kannanthanam and Pon Radhakrishnan and defence officials.