Jaya TV CEO Vivek warns those spreading rumours against Jayalalithaa

CHENNAI: Jaya TV CEO Vivek Jayaraman, who is the nephew of jailed AIADMK leader V. K. Sasikala, on Tuesday warned of legal action against anyone “spreading falsehood” about late chief minister J.Jayalalithaa's personal life.

He also appealed to the media to exercise restraint while giving coverage to those making “baseless and falsehood” against Jayalalithaa, who “took pride in prefixing 'Selvi' before her name.”

'Selvi' in Tamil refers to unmarried status of a woman. Vivek's statement was in reference to allegations by Bengaluru-based Amrutha that she was the biological daughter of Jayalalithaa and she had met the late leader a couple of times without knowing the fact that she was her mother.

“When the late chief minister publicly adopted my relative V. N. Sudhakaran as her son and raised me “with love” after my father Jayaraman died when I was just one-and-a-half-year old, she would not have remained silent or hid from people if she had someone for her,” Vivek, who is neither related to Jayalalithaa nor a member of the AIADMK, said in a statement here.

Vivek, who now manages Jaya TV and Namadhu MGR — which were started by late Jayalalithaa as AIADMK organs and now managed by the Sasikala family, said he was forced to condemn the “design” by some vested interests to defame Jayalalithaa after her death since “none of those in power after being handpicked by her” did not speak a word against them.

Vivek was raised by Jayalalithaa in her Poes Garden residence since his early childhood after his father Jayaraman died while working at the late chief minister's garden in Hyderabad. “Legal action will be taken against anyone who indulges in defaming Jayalalithaa,” Vivek said.