Hyderabad HC wants AP, Telangana to take action on food adulteration, file report

Published Dec 20, 2017, 1:18 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 3:03 am IST
Due to adulteration, people are in fear about what to eat and what not to, the bench added.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Chief Secretaries of AP and Telangana state to prepare action plans to curb adulteration of food and place it before the court by January 23.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Rangan-athan and Justice G. Shyam Prasad while dealing with a taken-up petition based on newspaper reports with regard to rampant usage of calcium carbide in ripening of fruits expressed anger at the casual attitude of the authorities in taking steps to prevent food adulteration.

 

The bench said that the adulterators were ruling the roost due to the attitude of the authorities.

Stating that profiteering in the only concern for traders and that they don’t care about the health of the people, the judges said it was the duty of the governments to take care of people’s health and to protect the right to live.

Due to adulteration, people are in fear about what to eat and what not to, the bench added.

The bench told the Chief Secretaries to discuss with the experts and prepare an action plan to curb food adulteration and punish the errant traders and submit a report to the court.

Artists’ hiring questioned
The Hyderabad High Court directed the Telangana state government to explain the basis for the approval of appointment of 550 persons as artists on nomination by the Telangana Samskruthika Samiti.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranga-nathan and Justice G. Shyam Prasad was dealing with a PIL by Jukanti Ramesh and two others challenging the action of the government.

Mr Sarasani Satyam Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the Samiti has taken 550 persons into government service on nomination basis and the government has approved the appointments on Febru-ary 2, 2015.

Collieries told to hire man
The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday found fault with Singareni Collieries Company Ltd for rejecting a provisionally selected candidate for the post of junior mining engineer trainee (External) on the ground that he was diabetic.

Justice A. Ramalin-geswara Rao while allowing a petition by Mr Gunja Venkanna challenging the action of the authorities observed that diabetes is not a disability and that it is only a disorder.

Mr M.A.K. Mukheed, counsel for Mr Venka-nna, submitted that the authorities initially rejected the candidature of the petitioner and seven others in 2016 on the ground that they were non-locals. They approached the High Court which told SCCL to consider their case.

He said SCCL gave appointment to seven the candidates but denied it to Mr Venkanna stating that he was diabetic though he had submitted medical reports to prove that he was non-diabetic.

The judge directed the authorities to appoint the petitioner within 15 days.

