Hyderabad city of biryani, badminton and Baahubali: President Ramnath Kovind

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 3:36 am IST
It had given the country delicious food, a string of badminton champions and films that were an expression of Indian soft power.
President said it was fitting that like Telugu, Hyderabad too, was considered a bridge between many cultures and regions of the country.
  President said it was fitting that like Telugu, Hyderabad too, was considered a bridge between many cultures and regions of the country.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad was simply majestic as the city of biryani, badminton and Baahubali, President Ramnath Kovind said much to the delight of everyone present at the LB Stadium for the closing of World Telugu Conference.

It had given the country delicious food, a string of badminton champions and films that were an expression of Indian soft power, he said, adding that Telugu cuisine was very popular in Delhi, particularly its pickles.

 

Drawing comparisons between Telugu and Hyderabad city, the President said it was fitting that like Telugu, Hyderabad too, was considered a bridge between many cultures and regions of the country. It was a pan-Indian city as well as a global metropolis, he said.

“Its technology industry, pharmaceutical companies and vaccine innovators have contributed significantly to the nation. It has thriving educational institutions and healthcare centres, cinema and special effect production houses and sports facilities. These are a matter of pride for every Indian,” Mr Kovind said.

Pointing to Telangana topping the charts along with AP in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ state rankings in 2016, he felt it was creditable for a new state like Telangana to make rapid strides and show such potential as a business and industrial location. 

