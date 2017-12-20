search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India striked early by sending Niroshan Dickwella back to the pavillion. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IND vs SL, 1st T20: Lanka tumbling like ninepins
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Here's what Sachin Tendulkar may speak in his debut speech in RS tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2017, 9:01 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 9:01 pm IST
Cricket superstar and Rajya Sabha MP Sachin Tendulkar is scheduled to speak at 2 pm on Thursday.
This is Sachin Tendulkar’s first attempt at initiating a debate in the upper house, where he has been a member for five years and is a year short of completing his term. (Photo: File)
 This is Sachin Tendulkar’s first attempt at initiating a debate in the upper house, where he has been a member for five years and is a year short of completing his term. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Cricket superstar and Rajya Sabha MP Sachin Tendulkar will finally speak in the House on Thursday during the ongoing Winter Session.

The cricket legend Sachin who has submitted his request for a Short Duration Discussion in the Rajya Sabha secretariat is scheduled to speak at 2 pm on Thursday. 

 

This is Sachin’s first attempt at initiating a debate in the upper house, where he has been a member for five years and is a year short of completing his term.

The master batsman is likely to speak on the issues of athletes and sportspersons. 

Sachin is also expected to talk on the lack of proper training facilities for athletes to make them compete at the Olympics and other international level competitions.

The sportsperson and politician is also going to raise issues about lack of financial assistance to retired sportspersons in India.

Sachin in his speech is also likely to demand induction of sports in the educational curriculum at school level so that India can generate better athletes and sportspersons with a discussion on 'Right to Play'.

The master batsman, who had been nominated to the Upper House in April 2012, had been frequently criticised for his long absences. The criticism has become sharper since Sachin retired from international cricket in 2013. He became the first active sportsperson ever to be made an MP.

His last appearance in Rajya Sabha was in August, but he had not spoken, choosing instead,   to listen to the discussions during the Zero Hour and the Question Hour. 

Sachin has only attended 23 of the 348 days since his nomination till now and has not participated in any debate.

Along with Sachin, celebrity MP Rekha has also often faced criticism over low parliamentary attendance since her appointment as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Tags: sachin tendulkar to speak in rajya sabha, parliament winter session, short duration discussion
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet PM Narendra Modi before Delhi wedding reception

While there were speculation since the end of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Team India skipper and the Bollywood actress made the official announcement of their marriage via their social media channels on December 11. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Warning! Upgrade your Android or carry a brick in your palm

Older phones will still keep working but may not receive update features and security algorithms as developers will prefer to avoid re-coding an app for 32-bit.
 

Christmas 2017: Dessert recipes to make Yuletide magical

With Christmas being round the corner, we all are getting geared up for a holiday feast. The dessert that caps off the meal is just as important as the mains. To make your Christmas sweeter than before, here are some lip-smacking dessert recipes that we would like to share:
 

Video shows fearless girl casually pat her pet python while sipping milk

The girl and her pet named Cher are known to be from UK (Photo: YouTube)
 

LIVE| IND vs SL, 1st T20: Lanka tumbling like ninepins

India striked early by sending Niroshan Dickwella back to the pavillion. (Photo: BCCI)
 

How Virat Kohli danced with Anushka Sharma at Italy wedding, reveals childhood coach

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

FIR against Hardik Patel for disobeying police order for roadshow

Three days before the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls, the rally-cum-roadshow on motorcycles and cars was organised, which started from Bopal and culminated at Nikol area on the other end of the city, covering a distance of around 15 km. (Photo: Twitter | @HardikPatel_)

Take BJP’s stamp for who to marry: Cong jibe after Virushka called unpatriotic

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently got married at a private function in Italy's Tuscany recently. (Photo: Twitter | @AnushkaSharma)

BJP now in 19 states, Indira Gandhi ruled 18: Modi gets emotional at meet

'It was a big achievement for the BJP to win power in the state for a sixth term with more vote share, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, asking party leaders not to be affected by the opposition's 'disinformation campaign'.' (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

DNA test of families of 39 Indians missing in Iraq complete: Sushma Swaraj

Urgent steps were taken to arrange for DNA samples of the family members of the missing Indians to assist the Iraqi authorities in their investigations, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told Lok Sabha. (File photo)

After Doklam standoff, India, China to hold top level talks on Friday

On August 28, India announced the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham