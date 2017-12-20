search on deccanchronicle.com
Held captive, repeatedly raped: 4 women devotees claim torture by 3 godmen in UP

Published Dec 20, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
A case had been registered against the accused who are absconding.
Basti Superintendent of Police, Sankalp Sharma said an FIR has been lodged against the accused and that legal proceedings are being followed. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Basti (UP): Four women devotees alleged that they were repeatedly raped and tortured by one godman Baba Sachidanand and his two aides in an 'ashram' in Uttar Pradesh's Basti.

Basti Superintendent of Police, Sankalp Sharma said an FIR has been lodged against the accused and that legal proceedings are being followed.

One of the victims claiming to be from Chhattisgarh, shared the ordeal she went through at the ashram. She said she came to the ashram in 2008 at the age of 12.

"I was naive and didn't know what was being done with me, When I refused to do anything, I was raped by three 'babas' here. I was kept captive, beaten up and repeatedly raped," she said.

The victim also claimed that the godman had several ashrams all over India.

