Ahead of RK Nagar bypoll, Dhinakaran camp releases Jaya hospital video

Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran's supporter P Vetriivel on Wednesday released a video footage of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa when she was admitted at Chennai's Apollo Hospital ahead of her demise in December last year.

The video was released a day before by-election in RK Nagar constituency in Chennai.

The bypoll to the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar – famously known as RK Nagar – once held by late Jayalalithaa, will be held on Thursday. The votes will be counted on Sunday.

This by-election has turned into a triangular contest with ruling AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan, rival faction's Dhinakaran and DMK’s N Marudhu Ganesh in fray for the seat.

Dhinakaran, who fell out of favour with Palanisamy and also lost the battle for party’s Two Leaves symbol to the latter, is fighting as an independent and has expressed confidence that he can spring a surprise against Madhusudhanan as well as the DMK.