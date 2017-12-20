search on deccanchronicle.com
Delhi metro crashes into wall during trial run; AAP govt seeks DMRC report

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2017, 8:20 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 8:20 am IST
The DMRC official said the metro train was on a trial run on the new magenta line that was to be opened by Modi on December 25.
The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot's boundary wall was damaged. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot's boundary wall was damaged. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has sought a report from the DMRC after a train crashed during a trial run on the magenta line that was scheduled to be inaugurated by the prime minister next week.

There can be no compromise on passenger safety, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said while seeking report from the the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

 

"I have sought a report from DMRC on the derailment of its driverless train during trial run on Kalkaji-botanical Garden. Shocking lapse ! There can be no compromise on passenger safety," Gahlot tweeted.

The Delhi metro train crashed into a wall on Tuesday at the Kalindi Kunj depot while on a trial run, six days before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said.

The DMRC official said the metro train was on a trial run on the new magenta line that was to be opened by Modi on December 25.

The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot's boundary wall was damaged, the official said. There were no casualties, he added. 

