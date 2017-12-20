search on deccanchronicle.com
Cyclone Ockhi: Disaster management experts needed, say activists

Though the state government has announced relief for deceased fishermen, the amount is yet to reach the intended beneficiaries.
An aerial view of Suchindram at flood-hit Kanyakumari district on Friday (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Form a working group comprising of disaster management experts as normalcy has not restored even two weeks after cyclone Ockhi hit the district, urged activists and retired bureaucrats who participated in a symposium on this topic here on Tuesday.
 
"We are urging the state to issue missing certificates based on FIRs filed by their family members before new year and provide a compensation based on the productive age left for the missing person besides employment and education opportunities to their families," said Jagat Gaspar Raj from Rebuild Kanyakumari Movement.

 

The symposium passed resolutions requesting the government to provide boats, nets to those who lost it in the cyclone and ban automated deep sea fishing vessels as it would deprive fish availability.  

Speaking about reforms to be made on the longer run, retired IAS officer M.G. Devasahayam suggested a revamp of the entire national, state and district level disaster management system to that decisions can be taken round the clock. 

