After Doklam standoff, India, China to hold top level talks on Friday

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2017, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 5:38 pm IST
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, China's Special Representative Yang Jiechi will visit hold the 20th SR-level meeting.
On August 28, India announced the "disengagement" between the soldiers of the two countries. (Representational Image | PTI)
 On August 28, India announced the "disengagement" between the soldiers of the two countries. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: India and China will hold the next round of border talks in New Delhi on Friday, the first after the 73-day-long military standoff between the two countries in Doklam in summer months.

Issuing a brief statement on Wednesday, the external affairs ministry said at the invitation of Ajit Doval, the National Security Adviser and the Special Representative on the boundary question, Yang Jiechi, State Councillor and China's Special Representative on the issue will visit India on December 22 to hold the 20th SR-level meeting.

 

Ahead of the talks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing that this SR meeting is not only a high-level channel for the border issue discussion but also the platform for strategic communication.

"In 2017, China-India relations have maintained a good momentum generally but the Doklam incident posed a major test for the two countries. We should learn lessons from this incident to avoid any further conflict of this kind in the future," Hua said.

Read: Should learn lessons from Doklam to avoid further conflict, says China

Chinese and Indian troops were locked in the border standoff from June 16 when Indian soldiers stopped Chinese personnel from building a key road close to India's 'chicken's neck' corridor.

On August 28, India announced the "disengagement" between the soldiers of the two countries.

The road was being built by China in an area also claimed by Bhutan.

Tags: doklam standoff, india-china border talks, national security advisor, ajit doval, first border level talks between india-china after doklam standoff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




