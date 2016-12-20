Nation, Current Affairs

Show same urgency in cases with non-Muslim suspects: Owaisi to NIA

Published Dec 20, 2016, 6:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 6:39 pm IST
‘Why can't our Premier Investigation Agencies show same urgency to convict all alleged terrorist cases,’ asked Owaisi.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked why the country's premier probe agencies are not showing the same urgency to convict the accused in all terror cases, a day after a special NIA court awarded death penalty to five IM operatives, including Yasin Bhatkal, in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts case.

In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP questioned the NIA and also mounted a veiled attack on the Centre saying, "Do not be surprised the way NIA is pursuing those Bomb Blast cases where accused are Non-Muslims they will be exonerated bcos of Ache Din?".

"Why can't our Premier Investigation Agencies show same urgency to convict all alleged terrorist cases, Demolition (of) Babri Masjid pending since 92," he asked.

Read: Punish my son if he's guilty, but I don't know who is Yasin Bhatkal: mother

Over the awarding of death penalty to the five Indian Mujahideen operatives, he sought to know, while 2013 Dilsukhnagar blast accused were convicted, will the NIA "get conviction" in Mecca Masjid blast, Ajmer Dargha blast and Malegaon blasts cases.

"2013 Dilsukhnagar blast accused all get conviction Mecca Masjid blast, AJMER Dargha Blast, Malegaon blasts Will NIA get conviction these cases," Owaisi said in a tweet.

In further tweets, the AIMIM chief said, "Dilsukhnagar bomb blast accused can be convicted in 3 years why is it taking long to convict M Masjid, Ajmer, Malegaon Can NIA throw some light."

However, in another tweet, Owaisi said "Dilsukhnagar blast courts have given a verdict which must be accepted, terrorist should be punished."

Five key operatives of the banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, including its co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and a Pakistani national, were yesterday awarded death penalty by a Special NIA Court here for the February 2013 Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts which claimed 18 lives.

