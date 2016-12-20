Tamil Nadu CM seeks Rs 22,500 crore Cyclone Vardah relief

Chennai: Tamil Nadu would need a whooping Rs 22,500 crores for relief and restoration of livelihood due to the impact of the destructive Cyclone Vardah which pounded the Chennai coast last week, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The CM also reiterated the demand for immediate release of Rs 1,000 crores for carrying out relief and rehabilitation in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

During a 30-minute meeting with the Prime Minister, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister discussed the political situation in the state, how J. Jayalalithaa’s death has left a huge void in the state politics, relief operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Vardah and crucial issues like formation of the Cauvery Management Board. The CM also gave an assurance to the Prime Minister that his government was committed to implement policies and goals set by late Jayalalithaa.

Presenting a detailed memorandum to Mr Modi, Mr Panneerselvam indicated that the total fund requirement of the State for relief and restoration works has been assessed at Rs 22,573 crores.

“I requested the Prime Minister to ensure that the demand for an immediate relief of Rs 1,000 crore is released without any delay for carrying out relief and rehabilitation works. I explained to him in detail the damages caused by Cyclone Vardah and the trail of destruction left by it,” Mr Panneerselvam told reporters during a brief interaction in New Delhi.

“The Prime Minister assured that he will look into the demands positively,” he said, adding that he demanded that the Rs 1000 crores be released from the National Disaster Response Fund.

The high-level team from the Union Home Ministry, expected to visit TN this week, will assess the damage and submit its report to the Union Government, after which the final quantum of relief would be decided.

Mr Panneerselvam also told reporters that he informed the Prime Minister that the loss of lives was minimised due to necessary precautions taken by the State Government.

“Tamil Nadu has received the first installment of the Government of India of Rs 267.37 crores towards SDRF for the year 2016-17. The State Government, as per the Finance Commission's Recommendations, has transferred its share of 25%, i.e., Rs 89.13 crores to SDRF…The State is only in the midst of the monsoon season, expecting further rains. Considering the above factors, the Central Government may release the Second installment of Rs267.675 crores to the SDRF immediately, which would be of timely help to the State Government in carrying out further relief works,” he said.