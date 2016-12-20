Simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and Assembly could be effective: Modi

Lucknow/Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Opposition did not allow Parliament to function in its effort to defend the dishonest and run away from a debate on corruption.

Addressing a BJP rally in poll-bound UP’s Kanpur, the PM also hailed and welcomed the Election Commission’s efforts to rid the electoral system of black money. “I also urge the Election Commission to take up the idea of having simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas, and talk to other political parties because too many elections stall the process of development and cause financial a burden,” he said.

He said that some politicians had tried to “provoke” people standing in ATM queues, but their designs did not succeed as the common man was patient and understood that larger interest of the country was at stake.

“Our agenda is to fight for a country free of corruption and black money. But their agenda is to disrupt Parliament...I am puzzled,” Mr Modi said, days after the winter session ended in a washout due to the standoff over demonetisation.

Thanking people for supporting his demonetisation drive, he said most wanted honesty in the system and his government was working towards it.

“It is only a few who thrive in corrupt practices and they are the ones who criticise us. After November 8, the strength of Rs 100 has increased while that of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 has been finished,” he said.

He said he had given a suggestion at an all-party meeting convened before the winter session that a debate should be held on simultaneous elections and political funding.

“But Parliament was not allowed to function for a month as the Opposition parties were not interested in a discussion on the two issue,” the PM said.

“Congress leaders often claimed that late Rajiv Gandhi brought computers and mobile phones to the common man. But now when I say mobile phones can be used for banking, they say the poor do not have cell phones...

“They first said people do not have bank accounts. Now they claim poor went to the bank, but there was no money...They are spreading lies,” Modi said.