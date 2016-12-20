Sasikala Pushpa meets Rajnath Singh; demands probe into Jaya’s death

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Sasikala Pushpa, who was expelled from AIADMK, on Monday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and is understood to have urged him to conduct a probe into the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

During the 15-minute meeting, Pushpa is said to have conveyed to the Home Minister that there was mystery behind the death of Jayalalithaa and hence there was a need to conduct a thorough probe into her demise.

Sasikala was expelled from the AIADMK for her alleged anti-party activities a few months ago.

In a brief statement, Jayalalithaa had said Pushpa was expelled from all party posts, including primary membership, as she had allegedly acted in violation of the party principles and ethics.

Jayalalithaa passed away on December 6, two days after she had a cardiac arrest at Chennai's Apollo hospital where she was admitted for nearly three months.