RBI has enough cash to last beyond December 30, fully prepared: Jaitley

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2016, 3:01 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 3:53 pm IST
Jaitley said the figures will be made public only after after December 30, the last date for depositing scrapped notes.
Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was fully prepared to deal with currency shortages post demonetisation and has enough currency in its chests to last "far beyond" December 30, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.

"There was full preparedness. There was not a single day when RBI had not released adequate currency to banks. There was a certain level of currency that was to be released and there was full preparedness for it," Jaitley told reporters.

He said RBI has maintained the stock of currency through advance as well as current printing level.

"Today also RBI has more than adequate stock not only to last them for December 30 but to last them far beyond that," he said.

Asked about the currency in circulation, Jaitley said the figures will be made public only after accurate calculation after December 30, the last date for depositing the scrapped currency in banks.

"The currency which got printed might have gone to Post Offices and from there to banks and again back to currency chest so there could be double counting and scope for inaccuracies. So we do not want to guess the figures (of currency in circulation)," he said.

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said the currency situation has considerably improved since November 8 and there is adequate currency with RBI to meet the demand till December 30.

While announcing the demonetising the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked holders of such notes to deposit them in banks.

He said notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 with new design and more security features were being introduced in the market.

The scrapped currency made up for 86 per cent or over Rs 15.45 lakh crore of notes in circulation as on November 8.

Before the announcement of demonetisation, the government had already arranged for the printing of 200 crore Rs 2,000 notes, or roughly about Rs 4 lakh crore in value. They were the first set of notes to be circulated.

Thereafter, a new Rs 500 note was introduced and now all the four printing presses of RBI at Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, Nashik in Maharashtra, Salboni in West Bengal and Mysuru in Karnataka are working overtime to replenish the exhausted currencies.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Deposit banned notes at one go to escape queries: Arun Jaitley

Amounts of Rs 5,000 or less may continue to be deposited with banks in the customer's account, as at present.
20 Dec 2016 10:28 AM
Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

Neither RBI nor Jaitley have credibility: Chidambaram

RBI on Monday announced that deposits in old notes exceeding Rs 5,000 would be allowed to be deposited only once.
20 Dec 2016 3:52 PM

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the 'Dawn' to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti's Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it's back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it's really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
DC Yearender 2016: Bollywood's knockout female performances

Bollywood has a very talented pool of actresses.
 

Ravi Shankar Prasad trolled for comparing demonetisation woes to labour pain

Demonetisation has been blamed for inconvenience to people (Photo: PTI)
 

Man gets permission to wear goat horns in driver's license picture

It should be no different than a nun wearing a habit, or a Sikh wearing a Turban, Moonsong said (Photo: Facebook)
 

Malaika ignores Salman, leaves close friend Deanne Pandey’s party upon his arrival

Malaika with her girl gang at Deanne's bungalow (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ amuaroraofficial).
 

White House staff pulled a prank on Obama for his last Christmas there

The president was visibly startled (Photo: Instagram)
 

MS Dhoni can surely play under Virat Kohli: Aakash Chopra

MS Dhoni led India to victory in the World Twenty20 in 2007 and 2011 ICC ODI World Cup. (Photo: AFP)
1984 riots: Sajjan Kumar's anticipatory bail plea to be heard tomorrow

Kumar was acquitted by a trial court in 2013 of charges of being involved in the murder of five Sikhs by a mob in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar area. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC to examine whether courts can make life terms 'rigorous'

Senior advocate Parmanand Katara has contended that the judgement pronounced by the courts below was

'Love jihad' to Pak to demonetisation, govt changes surgical strike: Akhilesh

The CM also taunted the much talked about demonetisation drive, saying this move has pushed the economy backwards. (Photo: PTI)

No sedition case likely against Kerala writer for national anthem post: police

Activists of Yuva Morcha, BJP's youth wing, had on December 14 burnt Kamal's effigy in protest against his alleged remarks on playing the national anthem before every show at IFFK. (Photo: DC File)

BJP-SAD alliance sweeps Chandigarh Municipal Council polls

BJP won in 20 wards, rival Congress 4 and Independent one, an election office spokesman said in Chandigarh. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
