 LIVE !  :  Karun Nair. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 5: India aim for 4-0 result against England
 
Nation, Current Affairs

RBI Guv compromised institution’s integrity: Chidambaram on note ban

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2016, 8:26 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 10:07 am IST
RBI, he said, compromised its independence and integrity which were acquired over the years under different governors.
Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: File)
 Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Hitting out at RBI Governor Urjit Patel, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday said he was "extremely disappointed" that the central bank chief did not handle the demonetisation issue as any "independent autonomous institution should have".

"I am extremely disappointed that Mr Urjit Patel did not handle this matter (demonetisation) as any independent autonomous institution should have handled," Chidambaram said in an interview.

RBI, he said, compromised its independence and integrity which were acquired over the years under different governors.

He regretted that Governor Patel was "steamrolled" into calling the RBI's Board meeting at 5.30 pm on November 8 and "told to send the recommendation within an hour".

"I want to see the minutes of that RBI meeting. Why is the RBI unwilling to disclose those minutes? I want to know who attended the meeting, what was discussed there, were there any voices of dissent, what was the information placed before the RBI Board.

"Equally, I want to know what are the numbers contained in the Cabinet Note that was placed before the Cabinet at about 6.30 that evening. How can you have a command performance like this? 5.30 (pm) RBI Board meets, 6.30 (pm) Cabinet meets awaiting the recommendation of RBI. This is all pre-scripted...," the former finance minister said.

Chidambaram further said that he was "equally disappointed" that Patel does not speak up and has spoken exactly once in the last 40 days.

He added that none of the key players - Finance Secretary, Financial Services Secretary and Chief Economic Advisor – too have spoken on the issue.

The senior Congress leader also said demonetisation does not have any impact on black money generation, and government has tacitly agreed to this as well.

Chidambaram said black money is being laundered and there is simply no machinery to scrutinise both Jan Dhan and non-Jan Dhan accounts.

He said the remonetisation process will take at least 6-7 months, and the situation is not going to normalise before April even if the government floods the market with new Rs 2,000 notes.

Chidambaram also said a completely cashless economy means maximum information with government and an end to privacy. He, however, advocated that high value transactions must be digital.

Tags: urjit patel, p chidambaram, rbi, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Hrithik impresses with his resilience in Kaabil's second trailer

Screengrabs from the second trailer of 'Kaabil'.
 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Azhar claims credit for Nagrota attack, says revenge for Afzal Guru's hanging

JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar. (Photo: AFP)

Coast Guard apprehends 26 Pak fishermen on five boats off Gujarat coast

Last month, at least 43 Indian fishermen were arrested by Pakistan for allegedly entering its territorial waters in the Arabian Sea. (Photo: Representational Image)

At UN, India slams Pak on terror, says 'What you sow shall bear fruit'

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin. (Photo: AP)

ED seeks details from 100 banks about activities in dormant accounts

Ever since the Centre announced the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, people have been rushing to banks to exchange the old notes for new ones. (Photo: File)

Sasikala Pushpa meets Rajnath Singh; demands probe into Jaya’s death

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham