No slogans against Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi tells party workers

Lucknow: The Congress, on Monday, returned the salvos that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired at the party on the issue of demonetisation.

Addressing a ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally in Jaunpur on Monday, barely an hour after the Prime Minister addressed a rally in Kanpur, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi said that demonetisation was not a fight against the corrupt but was a ‘fire-bombing’ of the poor.

“Mr Modi knows that 94 per cent black money is in foreign bank accounts, land and property, and gold and only six per cent is in cash. Why then did he go only after the six per cent? Mr Modi has a list of Swiss bank accounts. He knows who the corrupt people are. But when we ask for the list to be made public, he does nothing about it.

Interestingly, at the rally, when some workers shouted slogans against Modi, Rahul asked them to desist from making personal attacks. “Our fight against Narendra Modi is political, please don't raise ‘murdabad’ slogans against him...such language is used by fascists and RSS, not Congress,” he told them.