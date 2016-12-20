Karunanidhi will return home in 2 days: MK Stalin

Chennai: DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Monday said his father and party leader M. Karunanidhi is recovering well and arrangements would be made for him to return home in two days.

Stalin was speaking to the media after he visited party general secretary K. Anbazhagan's house to greet the veteran leader on his 95th birthday.

Welcoming Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's visit to New Delhi, Stalin recalled that he had already demanded that the Chief Minister himself should meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to insist the centre to allocate funds for Tamil Nadu for Cyclone Vardah relief works.

To a query on MDMK general secretary Vaiko's allegation that Stalin was behind the unruly scenes and attacks on Vaiko's vehicle when the MDMK leader tried to visit Kauvery Hospital to enquire about the health of Karunanidhi, the DMK treasurer said he did not want to reply to Vaiko's excessive imagination and create an unwanted situation.