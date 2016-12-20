Nation, Current Affairs

Karunanidhi will return home in 2 days: MK Stalin

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2016, 6:41 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 6:44 am IST
Stalin was speaking to the media after he visited party general secretary K. Anbazhagan's house to greet the veteran leader on his 95th birthday.
DMK leaders MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)
 DMK leaders MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Monday said his father and party leader M. Karunanidhi is recovering well and arrangements would be made for him to return home in two days.

Stalin was speaking to the media after he visited party general secretary K. Anbazhagan's house to greet the veteran leader on his 95th birthday.

Welcoming Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's visit to New Delhi, Stalin recalled that he had already demanded that the Chief Minister himself should meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to insist the centre to allocate funds for Tamil Nadu for Cyclone Vardah relief works.

To a query on MDMK general secretary Vaiko's allegation that Stalin was behind the unruly scenes and attacks on Vaiko's vehicle when the MDMK leader tried to visit Kauvery Hospital to enquire about the health of Karunanidhi, the DMK treasurer said he did not want to reply to Vaiko's excessive imagination and create an unwanted situation.

Tags: m.k. stalin, dmk karunanidhi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nitesh Tiwari were seen promoting 'Dangal' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Dangal team gear up for release with promotions
While much is known about Aamir Khan's acting abilities, he has also lent his voice to numerous songs, with some of them popular even today. (Photo: Video grab from Youtube)

7 times Aamir lent his voice to a song and did a fine job
Aditya Roy Kapur spent time with children affected with cancer at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aditya spends time with kids at cancer hospital
Bollywood stars and celebrities take their Airport looks as seriously as they do their careers. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Kangana, Urvashi, Yuvi-Hazel live life Bollywood size
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations and events on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Alia, Malaika, other stars grab eyeballs
Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha launched Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's new book in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Sonakshi launch Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's book
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Where is your road fund going, BBMP?

The BBMP, which had developed a mobile app in 2013 to keep track of potholes before and after they are filled, is now reworking it in association with its IT cell and a private company.

Women’s agencies differ on HY Meti scandal

H.Y. Meti

Former Karnataka minister HY Meti gets rousing welcome

H.Y. Meti

Govt not shielding Meti: Karantaka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Panel to monitor NICE affairs

TB Jayachandra
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham