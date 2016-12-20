 LIVE !  :  Karun Nair. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 5: India aim for 4-0 result against England
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Coast Guard apprehends 26 Pak fishermen on five boats off Gujarat coast

ANI
Published Dec 20, 2016, 9:05 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 9:07 am IST
The PRO further said these boats and the crew are being escorted to Jakhau port for further investigation.
Last month, at least 43 Indian fishermen were arrested by Pakistan for allegedly entering its territorial waters in the Arabian Sea. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Last month, at least 43 Indian fishermen were arrested by Pakistan for allegedly entering its territorial waters in the Arabian Sea. (Photo: Representational Image)

Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended 26 Pakistani fishermen and seized their five fishing boats off Gujarat coast near Kutch as they crossed the Indian territorial waters.

A release issued by Defence PRO said in Ahmedabad that these Pakistani fishermen on five boats were held yesterday when they were inside Indian territory.

The Coast Guard vessel C-419 apprehended Pakistani fishing boats with 26 crew members on board.

The PRO further said these boats and the crew are being escorted to Jakhau port for further investigation.

Last month, at least 43 Indian fishermen were arrested by Pakistan for allegedly entering its territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

Pakistan and India often arrest fishermen from the other country for violation of their territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

Tags: coast guard, pakistani fishermen, terrorism
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Lifestyle Gallery

The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Hrithik impresses with his resilience in Kaabil's second trailer

Screengrabs from the second trailer of 'Kaabil'.
 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

At UN, India slams Pak on terror, says 'What you sow shall bear fruit'

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin. (Photo: AP)

RBI Governor compromised institution’s integrity: Chidambaram on note ban

Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: File)

ED seeks details from 100 banks about activities in dormant accounts

Ever since the Centre announced the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, people have been rushing to banks to exchange the old notes for new ones. (Photo: File)

Sasikala Pushpa meets Rajnath Singh; demands probe into Jaya’s death

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa. (Photo: File)

Where is your road fund going, BBMP?

The BBMP, which had developed a mobile app in 2013 to keep track of potholes before and after they are filled, is now reworking it in association with its IT cell and a private company.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham