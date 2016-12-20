Coast Guard apprehends 26 Pak fishermen on five boats off Gujarat coast

Last month, at least 43 Indian fishermen were arrested by Pakistan for allegedly entering its territorial waters in the Arabian Sea. (Photo: Representational Image)

Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended 26 Pakistani fishermen and seized their five fishing boats off Gujarat coast near Kutch as they crossed the Indian territorial waters.

A release issued by Defence PRO said in Ahmedabad that these Pakistani fishermen on five boats were held yesterday when they were inside Indian territory.

The Coast Guard vessel C-419 apprehended Pakistani fishing boats with 26 crew members on board.

The PRO further said these boats and the crew are being escorted to Jakhau port for further investigation.

Last month, at least 43 Indian fishermen were arrested by Pakistan for allegedly entering its territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

Pakistan and India often arrest fishermen from the other country for violation of their territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.