Nation, Current Affairs

Centre releases Rs 450 crore special package to Telangana for 2016-17

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2016, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 6:52 pm IST
The package was released as per the provisions under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.
The package will be used for the development of infrastructure. (Representational Image)
 The package will be used for the development of infrastructure. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Centre on Tuesday said it has released "special assistance" of Rs 450 crore to Telangana for the current fiscal as per the provisions under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 entrusts the Central government to support the programmes for the development of backward areas in the successor states, including expansion of physical and social infrastructure.

"In keeping with its commitments to support the development of backward areas of Telangana, the Central government has provided a further Special Assistance of Rs 450 crore to the state for 2016-17," a finance ministry statement said.

Centre had released Rs 450 crore during 2015-16 for the development of 9 backward districts of Telangana.

The backward districts which are being supported with this development fund are Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, Nalgoda and Khammam. Cumulatively, the Central government has so far released Rs 900 crore to the state for this purpose.

"These additional resources from the Central government would enable the state to devise and implement schemes best suited for mitigation of backwardness and alleviation of poverty," the statement said.

The developmental activities would improve the physical and social infrastructure bringing these districts at par with the more developed districts of the state, it added.

Tags: special package, ap reorganisation act, modi govt
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The state government has been unable to spend even half of the total Rs 1.29 lakh-crore earmarked in Budget 2016-17.

More than half of Telangana Budget unspent, govt informs Assembly

Etela Rajender expressed confidence that budgetary targets would be met by expediting spending in the last quarter.
20 Dec 2016 1:34 AM
As much as Rs 280 crore of undisclosed amount was unearthed by Income Tax teams in raids and surveys, post demonetisation in the Telugu states.

Rs 280 crore unearthed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Against the national figure, the AP and TS teams have unearthed 10 per cent of the total undisclosed amount.
20 Dec 2016 6:28 AM

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.
 

Twitter loses its cool as Saifeena name their baby boy Taimur

Twitterati also called Saif a ‘jihadi’.
 

Is Kat making a point by being seen often with Aditya post breakup with Ranbir?

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya are supposed to be great friends in real life.
 

Apple in talks with India to manufacture locally: report

Apple Inc is in talks with India's government to explore making products locally.
 

Video: This sweeper dealt with an illegally parked car like a boss

The video was shared on Facebook and later on Youtube along with the description. (Photo: Facebook))
 

Study sheds light on the number of times women think of sex in a day

Men thought of sex 34 times a day (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1984 riots: Sajjan Kumar's anticipatory bail plea to be heard tomorrow

Kumar was acquitted by a trial court in 2013 of charges of being involved in the murder of five Sikhs by a mob in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar area. (Photo: PTI/File)

DDCA case: Court to pronounce order on Kejriwal's plea on Jan 18

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

RBI has enough cash to last beyond December 30, fully prepared: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

SC to examine whether courts can make life terms 'rigorous'

Senior advocate Parmanand Katara has contended that the judgement pronounced by the courts below was

'Love jihad' to Pak to demonetisation, govt changes surgical strike: Akhilesh

The CM also taunted the much talked about demonetisation drive, saying this move has pushed the economy backwards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham