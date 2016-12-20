Centre releases Rs 450 crore special package to Telangana for 2016-17

The package will be used for the development of infrastructure. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Centre on Tuesday said it has released "special assistance" of Rs 450 crore to Telangana for the current fiscal as per the provisions under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 entrusts the Central government to support the programmes for the development of backward areas in the successor states, including expansion of physical and social infrastructure.

"In keeping with its commitments to support the development of backward areas of Telangana, the Central government has provided a further Special Assistance of Rs 450 crore to the state for 2016-17," a finance ministry statement said.

Centre had released Rs 450 crore during 2015-16 for the development of 9 backward districts of Telangana.

The backward districts which are being supported with this development fund are Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, Nalgoda and Khammam. Cumulatively, the Central government has so far released Rs 900 crore to the state for this purpose.

"These additional resources from the Central government would enable the state to devise and implement schemes best suited for mitigation of backwardness and alleviation of poverty," the statement said.

The developmental activities would improve the physical and social infrastructure bringing these districts at par with the more developed districts of the state, it added.