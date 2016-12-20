Nation, Current Affairs

CBSE body recommends making Board exams for Class X mandatory

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2016, 8:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 8:59 pm IST
The decision will now have to be approved by the government before it is implemented.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: Board exams for Class X are set to become compulsory for all CBSE students from 2018 as CBSE's Governing body on Tuesday "unanimously approved" a proposal in this regard.

At the meeting of the Governing body, its members agreed that from the academic session 2017-18, compulsory Board exams should be introduced for all students of Class X, sources said.

The decision will now have to be approved by the government before it is implemented.

Currently, it is optional for CBSE students to choose either the Board exam or a school-based examination.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has in the past favoured making Board exam compulsory for CBSE students as is the practice in all state boards.

The sources said while there is a view that for the Class X Board exams, 80 percent weightage will be given to the marks scored in examinations while 20 percent weightage will be given to school-based evaluation.

In another key decision, the CBSE has decided to recommend to the HRD ministry that the three language formula, under which Hindi, English and modern Indian language are taught, should be extended to class IX and X as well from the current VI to VIII, a source said.

Oficials added that the Board also favoured sending a recommendation to the Centre that those languages which are listed in schedule VIII of the Constitution should be taught under the 'Three language formula' while languages which are "purely foreign" should be taught as a "fourth language as an elective subject."

In the past the HRD ministry run Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) used to offer German as a third language, but the practice was later discontinued.

The final call on these decisions will be taken by the government, a senior official said.

Tags: cbse, board exams, education
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

