Nation, Current Affairs

Black money: Rs 3,185 cr undisclosed income detected after demonetisation

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2016, 7:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 7:50 pm IST
Rs 86 crore worth new notes have been seized by the Income Tax department.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: Over Rs 3,185 crore of un-disclosed income has been detected while Rs 86 crore worth new notes have been seized by the Income Tax department as part of its country-wide operations against black money hoarders post the demonetisation of two high value currencies by the government.

Official sources said the taxman carried out a total of 677 search, survey and enquiry operations under the provisions of the Income Tax Act since the note ban was declared on November 8, even as the department has issued over 3,100 notices to various entities on charges of tax evasion and hawala-like dealings.

The department, they said, has seized cash and jewellery worth over Rs 428 crore during the same period even as the new currency seized (majorly Rs 2000 notes) is valued at about Rs 86 crore.

"The total undisclosed income admitted or detected as part of this action, till December 19, is more than Rs 3,185 crore," they said.

The agency has also referred over 220 cases to its sister agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe other financial crimes like money laundering, disproportionate assets and corruption as part of their legal mandate.

Officials said various tax offices in the country and it's policy-making body Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) are also coordinating with banks and their regulator RBI as part of these investigations, being carried out to check tax evasion and illegal profiteering leading to black money.

Meanwhile, the headquarters of these probe agencies have issued orders to all their field formations to deposit the new currency, being seized by their officials in operations, in bank accounts rather than keeping it in strong rooms.

"This way the new currency can come into circulation and help banks dispense it to the public," they said.

The I-T department has also asked its field formations to coordinate with local police, also making huge cash and jewellery seizures, to understand the complete modus operandi of black money generation post demonetisation.

Tags: black money, income tax, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

Here is a roll call of some of the people who died in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: Those who left us
A lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in what police said was a suspected terror attack.

Lorry plows into crowd at Berlin's Christmas market
Thousands of protesters from across the world united in solidarity with the people of Aleppo, demanding safe evacuations for them.

World unites in solidarity with Aleppo
People gather dressed as Santa Claus to participate in the Santa Claus race in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)

Thousands come together for Madrid's Santa Claus race
Weeping, hobbling on crutches or dragging suitcases, hundreds of survivors of a devastating government bombardment and siege left the last sliver of opposition-held Aleppo on Thursday, an evacuation that sealed the end of the rebellion's most important stronghold and was a watershed moment in Syria's 5-year-old civil war.

Aleppo battle ends: Residents board ambulances, buses; bid farewell to home
Forbes' annual ranking of the World’s Most Powerful People identifies one person out of every 100 million whose actions mean the most. Here’s a list of the top 10 men and women short listed by Forbes.

Meet the world’s most powerful people
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain's 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth eases her workload - slightly

Queen Elizabeth will however continue with hosting foreign dignitaries and other jobs while remaining patron of 600 organisations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian-origin UK shop manager uses red dye to scare off robber

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.
 

Is Kat making a point by being seen often with Aditya post breakup with Ranbir?

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya are supposed to be great friends in real life.
 

Apple in talks with India to manufacture locally: report

Apple Inc is in talks with India's government to explore making products locally.
 

Video: This sweeper dealt with an illegally parked car like a boss

The video was shared on Facebook and later on Youtube along with the description. (Photo: Facebook))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1984 riots: Sajjan Kumar's anticipatory bail plea to be heard tomorrow

Kumar was acquitted by a trial court in 2013 of charges of being involved in the murder of five Sikhs by a mob in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar area. (Photo: PTI/File)

DDCA case: Court to pronounce order on Kejriwal's plea on Jan 18

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

RBI has enough cash to last beyond December 30, fully prepared: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

SC to examine whether courts can make life terms 'rigorous'

Senior advocate Parmanand Katara has contended that the judgement pronounced by the courts below was

'Love jihad' to Pak to demonetisation, govt changes surgical strike: Akhilesh

The CM also taunted the much talked about demonetisation drive, saying this move has pushed the economy backwards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham