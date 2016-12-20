Azhar claims credit for Nagrota attack, says revenge for Afzal Guru's hanging

New Delhi: A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its chargesheet held Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar responsible for the Pathankot terror attack, a report says that Azhar has also taken responsibility for the Nagrota attack.

According to a report in DNA, Maulana Masood Azhar continues to freely run the terror group's online publication and brazenly claim responsibility for last month's attack on another military camp in Nagrota from Pakistan.

"This week's publication was delayed as the attack in Nagrota was still in action at the time of writing and communication failure (on details of the attack) from Kashmir,'' Azhar wrote under his pen name Saadi. On November 29, three militants entered the army camp in Nagrota killing 7 Indian security forces. They left behind a message saying it was revenge for the hanging of Afzal Guru.

Elaborating on the attack in the 'heart of the Northern Command of the Indian Army', Azhar says the attack was carried by the Afzal Guru squad involving five militants and two of them managed to escape to safety. "There were three security cordons around the camp... it is not easy and inexpensive to gain entry and set the stage for the attack."

He indicates that the squad was helped by people with close knowledge on the geography of the camp and its frequent visitors, because strange men walking around could have roused the immediate suspicions of Indian security forces.

Azhar says the demonetization of high currency denominations has not deterred the ‘Kashmiri mujahideens’ nor impacted militancy funding. He goes on to make the claim that the ‘money changers and industrialists’ were aware of demonetization before its public announcement by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Kashmiri Mujahideen, Maoists and Khalistan fighters will not suffer any financial hardship,” Azhar claims.

The JeM chief then writes in the publication that India is paying for the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the hanging of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, both of which could have been avoided.

The Indian government is desperately trying to include Azhar on the UN Security Council's 1267 sanctions list, but its endeavours have repeatedly been blocked by China, which is a permanent member of the UNSC.