 LIVE !  :  Karun Nair. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 5: India aim for 4-0 result against England
 
Nation, Current Affairs

At UN, India slams Pak on terror, says 'What you sow shall bear fruit'

ANI
Published Dec 20, 2016, 8:55 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 9:35 am IST
Syed Akbaruddin said that safe havens being provided to terrorists must be dealt with in order to bring sustainable peace.
India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin. (Photo: AP)
 India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filled a charge sheet against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar in the Pathankot attack, India took on Pakistan at the United Nations and called on the hostile neighbour to leave behind its ways of terrorism, with the warning saying that, "what you sow will bear fruit".

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council, India's permanent envoy to the U.N. Syed Akbaruddin in a veiled attack on Pakistan, said that safe havens being provided to terrorists must be dealt with in order to bring sustainable peace.

"We need to address, as an imperative, the support that terrorist organisations like the Taliban, Haqqani Network, Daesh, Al- Qaeda and its designated affiliates such as Lashkar-e-Toiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed which operate entirely outside the fabric of international law draw from their shadowy supporters outside Afghanistan," he said.

Quoting poet Rumi, Akbaruddin said "what you sow will bear fruit. If you've any sense my friend, don't plant anything but peace," which seemed to be a clear message to Islamabad to refrain from stooping to terrorism.

The NIA on Monday filed a chargesheet in the NIA special court against senior commanders of Jaish-e-Mohammed including its Chief Maulana Masood Azhar, for their involvement in the terrorist attack at Pathankot Airbase on 2nd January, 2016.

The NIA has filed charge sheet against four accused persons namely:

1. Maulana Masood Azhar: Chief of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad ( JeM), resident of Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

2. Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar: Deputy Chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad and brother of Maulana Masood Azhar, resident of Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

3. Shahid Latif: launching commander, resident of Mor Aminabad, Gujranwala, Pakistan.

4. Kashif Jan: main handler of Pathankot attackers, resident of Charsada, Pakistan.

They have been charged for commission of offences under sections 120B, 121, 121A, 302, 307, 364, 365, 367, 368, 397 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 16, 18, 20, 23, 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, section 25, 27 of the Arms Act, 1959, Sections 3(b) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, in the chargesheet.

It was established during investigation that the terrorists entered into a criminal conspiracy to infiltrate into the territory of India and to commit terrorist attack and wage war against the Government of India.

In pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy, the accused persons, their leaders, handlers and co-conspirators including but not limited to Maulana Masood Azhar, Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Kashif Jan and Shahid Latif, set up training camps in Pakistan and the PoK area, for recruitment and training of terrorists, in order to carry out terror attacks on the Indian soil.

Tags: united nations, terrorism, afghanistan, syed akbaruddin, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani shake hands at 6th Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

With Modi’s support, Ghani tells Pak to end ‘undeclared war’ on Afghanistan

Pakistan PM's Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz was among those who attended the Heart of Asia Conference.
04 Dec 2016 3:33 PM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Hrithik impresses with his resilience in Kaabil's second trailer

Screengrabs from the second trailer of 'Kaabil'.
 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coast Guard apprehends 26 Pak fishermen on five boats off Gujarat coast

Last month, at least 43 Indian fishermen were arrested by Pakistan for allegedly entering its territorial waters in the Arabian Sea. (Photo: Representational Image)

RBI Governor compromised institution’s integrity: Chidambaram on note ban

Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: File)

ED seeks details from 100 banks about activities in dormant accounts

Ever since the Centre announced the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, people have been rushing to banks to exchange the old notes for new ones. (Photo: File)

Sasikala Pushpa meets Rajnath Singh; demands probe into Jaya’s death

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa. (Photo: File)

Where is your road fund going, BBMP?

The BBMP, which had developed a mobile app in 2013 to keep track of potholes before and after they are filled, is now reworking it in association with its IT cell and a private company.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham