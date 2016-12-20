Nation, Current Affairs

Amid brief period of ban, Indian movies back in Pakistan theatres

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2016, 1:55 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 4:00 am IST
Pak theatre owners lost Rs 150 million and several went jobless due to the ban.
A still from the movie Freaky Ali
 A still from the movie Freaky Ali

Lahore: Cinemas in Pakistan on Monday began screening Indian movies, over two months after film exhibitors and theatre owners suspended it amidst Indo-Pak tensions following the Uri terror attack and cross-border firing incidents.

Freaky Ali, a romantic comedy of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arbaaz Khan and Amy Jackson, which was released in September, is the first film being screened in the Pakistani cinemas after the film exhibitors and cinema owners lifted the self-imposed suspension on Indian movies’ screening.

Theatre owners are currently screening those Indian movies which are already released and the decision regarding new films will be taken on Wednesday as a lot of people are involved in the process of importing a film, Centaurus marketing and call centre supervisor Anil Altaf said.

The Pakistan Film Exhibitors and Distributors Association, which includes most owners of cineplexes, multiplexes and single screen cinemas in the country, had announced to “temporarily” stop screening Indian films soon after tensions escalated following the Uri terror attack and cross border firing incidents in late September.

The exhibitors and cinema owners had taken the decision voluntarily after the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) announced a ban on Pakistani artistes and technicians working in India.

Film Exhibitors Association Chairman Zoraiz Lashari said the association decided to lift suspension with the consent of other exhibitors and film stakeholders.

“A couple of months ago we had stopped screening of Indian movies in reaction to a ban on Pakistani artistes in India. We showed our reaction to India. Now it is time to see other ground realities as well,” Lashari said.

Cinema owners across Pakistan have suffered about Rs 150 million loss and some 100 employees lost their jobs since the non-screening of Indian movies, he said.

Pakistani Film Producer Sohail Khan said allowing the Indian movies to be screened in Pakistani cinemas should not be seen in the context of patriotism.
“You know business is business and a cup of tea is a cup of tea. We cannot ignore the reality which is that our movies are not doing fine and cinemas are empty,” he said.

Tags: indian movies, freaky ali

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Panel to monitor NICE affairs

TB Jayachandra

Yasin Bhatkal verdict: Telangana jails have no place to hang

In AP, Rajahmundry prison has a gallow. (Representational Image)

Siddaramaiah owes his political rise to JD(S): HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy

No progress on project to reduce unaccounted-for water

The BWSSB, which has taken up the UFW project at a cost of Rs 700 crore, is pinning all its hopes on this project to supply water to 110 villages, since it does not have any other source of water.

Cash heist: police team heads to assam

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham