SC reserves its order in the Cauvery water dispute case 

The Supreme Court reserves its order in the Cauvery water dispute case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order in the Cauvery water dispute case.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry had filed petitions seeking modification of Cauvery Tribunal's final order which was delivered in 2007.

The apex court on July 11 commenced final hearing on the appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala against the 2007 Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) final award.

A bench of the apex court, headed by now Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, had earlier directed the Karnataka Government to provide 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till its further order.

The top court, earlier in January, dismissed the plea seeking compensation from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Governments for the loss of property during the Cauvery water related dispute between both the states.

Siva Kumar, a Tamil Nadu based activist, had earlier filed the petition in the apex court on the same.

On January 9, the Tamil Nadu Government sought a compensation of Rs 2,480 crores from Karnataka for not releasing water to the state despite getting the Supreme Court directive to do so.

The lawyer from the side of Tamil Nadu, Shekhar Naphade, urged the three-judge bench to bring the matter to a logical end for which there should be a continuous hearing.

On December 9, 2016 the Supreme Court upheld its constitutional power and right to hear appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.