Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 389 cr dam in Bihar collapses day ahead of inauguration

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2017, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 2:39 pm IST
Nitish Kumar was scheduled to inaugurate the canal scheme, aimed at providing irrigation facilities in the state and neighbouring Jharkhand.
The wall of the canal collapsed when water from the Ganga forcefully hit it after the pump was switched on for trial run at Bateshwarsthan in Bhagalpur district. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The wall of the canal collapsed when water from the Ganga forcefully hit it after the pump was switched on for trial run at Bateshwarsthan in Bhagalpur district. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Patna: A day ahead of its inauguration, the Rs 389.31 crore Ganga pump canal scheme collapsed on Tuesday during the trial run and inundated areas of township.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was scheduled to inaugurate the canal scheme, aimed at providing irrigation facilities in the state and neighbouring Jharkhand.

The wall of the canal collapsed when water from the Ganga forcefully hit it after the pump was switched on for trial run at Bateshwarsthan in Bhagalpur district.

The water gushed into Kahalgaon and inundated areas in NTPC township as well some civil areas including the residence of the Kahalgaon civil judge and the sub-judge.

"The proposed programme of the Chief Minister at Bhagalpur today has been cancelled due to technical reasons," an official statement said in Patna on Tuesday.

Advertisements were put out in newspapers on Tuesday about the inauguration of the project by the CM in the presence of Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan and local Congress MLA Sadanand Singh.

RJD workers burnt an effigy of Kumar and Lallan in Bhagalpur alleging corruption in construction of the project.

Principal Secretary of Water Resources department Arun Kumar Singh along with the Bhagalpur DM and SP are on the spot to supervise measures for draining out water from NTPC township and some civil areas of Kahalgaon, around 3 km from the project site.

"Sand bags are being put to check flow of water," Arun Singh said. 

It is a joint scheme of Bihar and Jharkhand. Under it 18,620 hectares of land in Bhagalpur would get irrigation facility while 4,038 hectares of areas in Godda district of Jharkhand would be irrigated, a government brochure on the project said.

The Rs 389.31 crore project has a total irrigation capacity of 27,603 hectares out of which 22,816 is in Bihar and 4,887 hectares in Jharkhand.

The Planning Commission had originally approved the project in 1977 at an estimated cost of Rs 13.88 crore. The first administrative approval to the project was provided in 2008 involving a cost of Rs 389.31 crore, the brochure said.

Tags: dam collapse, ganga pump canal scheme, nitish kumar, ntpc
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Get an Apple iPhone 7 256GB for less than Rs 50,000 – here’s how

Paytm has announced an ultimate gadgets flash sale that is only available till September 23) starting 2pm and 8pm.
 

iPhone 8 review: Keep aside the iPhone X — it’s too shiny for now

The iPhone 8 is about $50 more than what the iPhone 7 cost at launch. Samsung has similarly increased the prices of its flagship Galaxy phones, and the S8 still outsold last year's S7. Consumers seem willing to pay.
 

Here’s what Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh said on his equation with Virat Kohli

Shabnam backed Kohli’s decision to select his set of players and stated that the Team India talisman has always stood by her son.(Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why mystery woman crashes every funeral at local church for 14 years

While the priest says that he is powerless to stop her from attending, families are not too happy about it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

North Korean acrobat snaps his neck as stunt goes horribly wrong

The North Korean athlete was performing in Russia (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Flipkart, Amazon online sale tips: Be a ‘smart’ electronics shopper this season

Most people often end up securing good deals on products that they find not worthy or simply unnecessary. (representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad police bust marriage racket, arrest 17 including 8 sheikhs

The Arab Sheikhs had married two minor girls namely Falakhnuma and Chandrayan Gutta on a contract basis, according to Police. (Representational Image)

Ryan student murder: HC issues notice to Haryana govt; no relief for school trustees

Pradyuman Thakur was murdered at Ryan International School in Gurgaon. (Photo: PTI)

Madras HC extends stay order on floor test in TN Assembly, hearing on Oct 4

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on Monday had disqualified 18 MLAs of the Dhinkaran faction. (Photo: File | PTI)

Caught at border, 2 Pakistani intruders refuse to surrender, shot dead

DIG BSF J S Oberio said the BSF shot dead two Pakistani intruders when they ignored warnings and kept marching towards BSF troops aggressively. (Representational Image)

IMD withdraws heavy rainfall warning in Mumbai; schools, colleges closed

Since Tuesday, Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning which has led to water-logging in many areas. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham