Srinagar: An alleged Hizbul Mujahideen militant was arrested in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, the police said.

Aadil Ahmad was arrested from the Bijbehara area in a joint operation by security forces, a police official said.

Ahmad, a resident of Jiblipora area of Bijbehara, belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, the official added.