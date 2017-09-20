Nation, Current Affairs

IMD withdraws heavy rainfall warning in Mumbai; high tide expected at noon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 20, 2017, 11:17 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 11:17 am IST
MeT has alerted that high tide is expected on Wednesday afternoon at 12.03 pm of 4.5mm.
Since Tuesday, Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning which has led to water-logging in many areas. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Heavy rains continued to lash the city of Mumbai on Wednesday bringing vehicular traffic, trains, flights to a standstill.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department said that the situation will now improve.

"Rainfall will decrease, but light to moderate rainfall will continue in the Mumbai region," Ajay Kumar, Scientist India Meteorological Department Mumbai said.

The warning for heavy rainfall has been withdrawn.

"We have removed warning (for heavy rainfall), intermittent rainfall likely over city and suburbs for the next 48 hours," he added.

Three weeks after a huge delue that brought life to a standstill, city has again suffered after receiving heavy rainfall since Tuesday afternoon.

The Maharashtra government, on Tuesday night instructed schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of heavy rains.

“Schools are instructed to remain close tomorrow for safety due to mixed predictions; This holiday will be compensated in Diwali #MumbaiRains,” tweeted Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde.

“The precautionary holiday will be applicable for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. #MumbaiRains,” he added.

Flight operations have been temporarily suspended till 5am on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has alerted that high tide is expected on Wednesday afternoon at 12.03 pm of 4.5mm.

Since Tuesday, Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning which has led to water-logging in many areas.

Tags: mumbai rains water logging, imd, high tide
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




