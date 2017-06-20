Nation, Current Affairs

Ready to implement Paris Agreement: Modi to Candian PM

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2017, 10:41 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 10:41 am IST
Canadian PM had called up Narendra Modi where both the leaders discussed the issue of Paris agreement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: Twitter | @PMOIndia)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday talked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and reaffirmed India's commitment to take forward the Paris climate agreement.

Trudeau had called up Modi on Monday evening where the issue of Paris agreement came up for discussion.

Sharing details of the conversation through the prime minister's Twitter handle, the PMO said the two exchanged views on developments of mutual interest, specifically climate change.

"Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to take forward implementation of the Paris Agreement," the statement said.

Modi congratulated Trudeau on the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation this year. He also appreciated the steady all round progress in diverse areas of bilateral engagement with Canada.

Both leaders agreed to continue communication and cooperation to promote stronger ties.

