No bullets found in bodies of farmers who died in Mandsaur: Oppn in MP Assembly

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2017, 9:38 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 10:34 am IST
Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh was here to participate in Congress' protest against farmers' deaths in Mandsaur.
 Five farmers had been shot dead at Mandsaur when they were protesting, asking the government for loan waivers earlier in June. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Sagar (MP): Leader of opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Singh on Monday claimed that autopsy didn't find bullets in the bodies of victims who died in police firing in Mandsaur during farmers' agitation.

"No bullet was found in the bodies of the farmers killed in the police firing (on June 6) during post-mortem.

"I demand forensic examination of policemen's guns to know the truth behind missing bullets," the Congress leader said to the media.

"It also means that the state government deliberately removed the bullets from the bodies of dead farmers," he alleged.

Singh was here to participate in Congress' protest against farmers' deaths in Mandsaur.

But he himself landed in a small controversy as a video purportedly showing him smacking a party worker to push him away from the police barricade emerged.

Singh said he did not hit the worker but only pushed him away.

"When we were going to submit a memorandum to the district collector, some workers were getting angry. I stopped them as we wanted peaceful protest," he said.

State Congress chief Arun Yadav and others addressed party workers near Pili Kothi as a part of the protest.

As to Ajay Singh's claim that autopsy found no bullets, Mandsaur superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh said that he will look into the facts before making any comment.

