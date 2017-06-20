Nation, Current Affairs

Ram Nath Kovind resigns, West Bengal governor to administer Bihar as well

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2017, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
President Pranab Mukherjee has also accepted the resignation of Kovind as the Governor of Bihar.
 From right NDA's presidential candidate and former Bihar Governoe Ram Nath Kovind, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind has resigned from the gubernatorial post.

The resignation follows his nomination as the ruling NDA's presidential candidate.

President Pranab Mukherjee has accepted the resignation of Kovind as the Governor of Bihar, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will discharge the functions of the Governor of Bihar, in addition to his own duties, it said.

The BJP on Monday announced the name of 71-year-old Kovind, a low-profile Dalit leader and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member, as its nominee for the president's post.

The presidential election will be held on July 17. President Pranab Mukherjee completes his five-year term on July 24.

