Nation, Current Affairs

India will set an example for world following GST implementation: Modi

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2017, 9:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 9:24 pm IST
Prime Minister also said all political parties have shown that the country is above politics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PIB)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PIB)

Lucknow: Thanking all political factions for extending their support to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed that India would set an example following its implementation.

"GST is commencing from July 1. I am grateful to all those who gave consensus for GST. After successful implementation of GST, India will set an example in the world," the Prime Minister said while addressing media at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University here.

Thanking all political parties, state governments for its support, the Prime Minister further said that all the political parties have shown that country is above politics.

"I am thankful to all the political parties. The GST will proved to be a miracle. The credit goes to all parties, assemblies, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We will try to overcome difficulties," he added.

The GST will be rolled out from midnight of June 30 in the presence of several dignitaries including President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President M Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Modi, besides other luminaries.

Addressing media, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that he anticipated the uniform tax system would help generate revenue and strengthen the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

While asserting that post the GST roll out in the medium and long term, the spending capacity of Centre and states would increase, Jaitley predicted short term challenges for all sections of society.

"We anticipate over the medium and the long term, being a more efficient system which is prone to checking evasion, the revenues will grow. The spending capacity of the government at the Centre and the states will increase. Consequently, it should have a positive impact on the GDP. We must be prepared for short term challenges on the GST rollout," Jaitley said.

He also cautioned that those states not implementing the GST from July 1, could face challenges and problems.

Elucidating the chronology of the programme organised to launch the tax system, Jaitley said the launch would take place at midnight, which will be followed by the address of President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vice President Hamid Ansari, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, all members of parliament and the GST Council, chief ministers, officials who have assisted in the whole process, the chairpersons of the empowered committees and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda will be present at the event.

Tags: narendra modi, abdul kalam, goods and services tax, lok sabha, rajya sabha
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

GST will be launched on midnight of June 30, says Arun Jaitley

Inaugration ceremony will mark switch over and will be attended by President, Vice President and Prime Minister.
20 Jun 2017 12:32 PM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

No excuse for firms not to be ready for India's GST: Arun Jaitley

6.5 million firms already registered for GST and more expected to sign up.
20 Jun 2017 2:23 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayesha Takia slams rumours of getting botox and lip fillers

Ayesha Takia
 

Video: Child crying on flight gets taste of his own medicine from passenger

An unconventional solution (Photo: YouTube)
 

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh win hearts, pose with Pakistan’s Azhar Ali’s sons

In a great show of humanitarianism, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were seen posing for pictures with Azhar Ali's sons. (Photo: Azhar Ali/ Twitter)
 

Unicef names 19-year-old Syrian refugee as youngest goodwill ambassador

Muzoon Almellehan said when she fled Syria she only took her school books with her. (Photo:Twitter-UNICEF)
 

Genitals of poached monitor lizards being used to increase sex drive in India

A drop in their population can hit our ecosystem (Photo: AFP)
 

Moscow film fest to screen Indian movies for first time, Baahubali among them

A still from 'Baahubali.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gorkhaland agitation trickles down to Bengaluru, massive demonstration held

a major demonstration was held in Bengaluru city on Tuesday in support of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's (GJM) demand for Gorkhaland. (Photo: Videograb)

Oppn might field own candidate against NDA’s prez nominee: Left sources

NDA's prez nominee Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: PTI)

After one month of evading police, Justice Karnan arrested in Coimbatore

Karnan is the first sitting High Court judge to be awarded a jail term by apex court. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

PM faced terror threat during Kochi Metro inaugural visit, says Kerala DGP

PM Narendra Modi takes a ride in Kochi Metro with CM Pinarayi Vijayan, V Naidu and E Sreedharan. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

MP: Two more farmers end lives, 17 suicides since June 8

The latest suicides were reported in Narsinghpur and Hoshangabad districts. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham