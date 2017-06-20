Nation, Current Affairs

I-T slaps transaction charges against Lalu's kin in benami land deal case

PTI
Published Jun 20, 2017, 5:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 5:52 pm IST
A total of 9 plots in Phulwari Sharif in Patna has also been attached by the tax department.
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Misa Bharti (Photo: PTI)
 RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Misa Bharti (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Income Tax (I-T) Department has charged family members of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, including his wife, son and daughters, under the benami Transactions Act in connection with its probe into land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore and tax evasion.

The I-T Department has served notices of attachment of assets to Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and daughters Chanda and Ragini Yadav.

The attachment notice has been issued under Section 24(3) of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act and Lalu's kin have been identified as "beneficiaries" of the benami assets.

The department has attached immovable assets such as land, plots and buildings in Delhi and Patna which bear a "deed" value of Rs 9.32 crore but the taxman has estimated their current market value at Rs 170-180 crore.

A total of nine plots in Phulwari Sharif in Patna, where a mall is reported to have been coming up, has also been attached by the tax department.

The department had carried out country-wide searches in this case last month.

Benami properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property has been purchased.

Violation of the Act carries rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years and a hefty fine.

The 1988 Act was implemented by the Union government from November 1, last year.

Tax department officials had said Prasad's kin held some of the properties under their scanner in a "benami" way.

The RJD chief, however, had sought to put up a brave face after the raids, saying he was "not scared at all" and would continue to fight against "fascist forces".

"BJP mein himmat nahi hai ki Lalu ki awaz ko daba sake...Lalu ki awaz dabayenge to desh bhar me karoron Lalu khare ho jayenge... Main gidarbhabhki se nahi darne wala hoon (BJP does not have the courage to stifle my voice...If it tries to silence one Lalu, crore of Lalu will come forward. I am not scared of empty threats)," he had said in a series of tweets after the search operation.

The BJP had also accused Prasad, Bharti and his two sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, both ministers in the Bihar government, of involvement in corrupt land deals worth over Rs 1,000 crore, and asked the central government to probe one such transaction in Delhi.

Tags: lalu yadav, misa bharti, benami, income tax department
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Misa Bharti (Photo: PTI)

I-T lists seized benami properties of Misa Bharti, others worth Rs 175 cr

Income Tax department attached a total of 12 plots whose book value is Rs 9.32 crore.
20 Jun 2017 4:35 PM
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Misa Bharti (Photo: PTI)

I-T dept seizes benami assets of Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti, Tejaswi Yadav

Earlier, Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh were summoned by the I-T department in connection with a 'benami' assets case.
19 Jun 2017 9:51 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh win hearts, pose with Pakistan’s Azhar Ali’s sons

In a great show of humanitarianism, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were seen posing for pictures with Azhar Ali's sons. (Photo: Azhar Ali/ Twitter)
 

Unicef names 19-year-old Syrian refugee as youngest goodwill ambassador

Muzoon Almellehan said when she fled Syria she only took her school books with her. (Photo:Twitter-UNICEF)
 

Genitals of poached monitor lizards being used to increase sex drive in India

A drop in their population can hit our ecosystem (Photo: AFP)
 

Moscow film fest to screen Indian movies for first time, Baahubali among them

A still from 'Baahubali.'
 

Rahul Dravid to get 2-year extension as u-19, India A coach?

Rahul Dravid looks all set to continue as the head coach of the India junior and second tier teams. (Photo: PTI)
 

Love fails Kannada actor and reality TV star Huccha Venkat, attempts suicide

Huccha Venkat
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Champions Trophy Final: 15 arrested for cheering Pak, charged with sedition

5 arrested in Burhanpur for raising Pro-Pak slogans & bursting crackers after Pakistan's win in final match against India on 18th June. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Ram Nath Kovind denied entry at Shimla’s presidential retreat in May

NDA's presidential candidate and former Bihar Chief Minister Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: File | PTI)

B’luru cop stops prez convoy for ambulance, to be rewarded

Bengaluru traffic police sub-inspector M L Nijalingappa (Photo: ANI)

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen's visa extended unil 2018

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen (Photo:AFP)

AIADMK seeks Home Ministry intervention to end LG-govt tussle

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham