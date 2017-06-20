Nation, Current Affairs

B’luru traffic cop stops prez convoy to let ambulance pass; wins social media

ANI
Published Jun 20, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 4:28 pm IST
The Bengaluru Police later announced a reward for traffic police sub-inspector M L Nijalingappa.
Bengaluru traffic police sub-inspector M L Nijalingappa (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: A traffic police officer deployed at Bengaluru's Trinity Circle on Saturday won several hearts for deftly making way for an ambulance even as a convoy of the President of India was to pass through a busy junction.

Pranab Mukherjee was in the city to inaugurate the city metro’s Green Line.

The President's convoy was heading towards the Raj Bhavan when Nijalingappa is reported to have spotted an ambulance trying to find a way towards a private hospital near HAL.

The sub-inspector quickly passed on directions to do the needful and let the ambulance travel through the traffic-heavy road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police -Traffic East Division, Bengaluru City Abhei Goyal later took to Twitter to praise the officer's presence of mind.

Following this, it didn't take much time for Twitter and Facebook, including pages of the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), to get inundated with appreciation messages for the officer.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, namma metro, m l nijalingappa, bengaluru traffic police
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

