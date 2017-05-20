Nation, Current Affairs

'Tampering claim wrong': EC exhibits successful functioning of EVMs, VVPATs

PTI
Published May 20, 2017, 3:11 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 3:26 pm IST
'We hope the Election Commission tells us today when they will accept our (hackathon) challenge,' AAP said.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday demonstrated the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs).
 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday demonstrated the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs).

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday demonstrated the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs), while brushing aside the EVM tampering allegation.

Asserting that EVM tampering is a wrong allegation, BP Mishra, a technical officer of Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), demonstrated as how the EVM and VVPAT work.

"EVM tampering is not possible and the allegations of its malfunctioning are wrong," Mishra told ANI.

ECIL employee Kharesh Yadav also demonstrated the procedure of EVM and VVPAT.

"These machines have a standalone printer. When any ballot button is pressed, a slip is generated carrying voter's and candidate's name," Yadav told ANI.

All future elections will be held with VVPAT along with EVMs across polling stations, to bring in transparency, said Naseem Zaidi, Chief of Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had alleged tampering with the EVMs during UP and Delhi civil polls, hit out at the EC for not holding hackathon challenge as it promised earlier.

"We hope the Election Commission tells us today when they will accept our (hackathon) challenge," AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that the live demo of EVMs and VVPATs by the ECI will ensure credibility and the authenticity of the voting machine will be retained.

"It is Election Commission's duty to convince every citizens and every political party about the credibility of the EVM. It is between the election commission and the parties who are crying foul needlessly. I am sure that the Election Commission will ensure credibility and the authenticity of the EVMs will be retained," BJP leader S Prakash told ANI.

He said that certain parties were creating huge ruckus against EVM hacking to cover up their own lapses in winning over the mandate of the people and the Election Commission's demo will remove their doubt.

While earlier in the week, the poll panel had said it would offer an 'opportunity' to the political parties to prove that EVMs used in the recently held assembly polls were tampered with or can be tampered even with laid down safeguards.

The ECI also convened an all-party meeting over the issue of EVM and other electoral reforms.

In its communication to the presidents of all the seven national and 48 state political parties, the poll panel sent a status paper on EVMs and VVPAT.

Last month, sixteen opposition parties had urged the Election Commission to revert to the paper ballot system saying that the alleged tampering has created trust deficit in the credibility of the EVMs.

However, the poll body has been maintaining that EVMs are tamper proof and cannot be manipulated.

The Union Cabinet had given its nod to sanctioned funds of nearly Rs. 3,200 crore to procure more than 16 lakh VVPATs as sought by the Election Commission.

Besides EVMs, the meeting is expected to deliberate on making bribery in elections a cognisable offence, disqualification on framing of charges for the offences of bribery in elections and suggestions in VVPAT recount Rules.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), during a special session of the Delhi assembly, had conducted a live demonstration on how EVMs can be tampered with.

Reacting to the demonstration, the poll panel said the machine used to conduct live demonstration was a 'look-alike'' which was made to function in a 'tampered' manner.

Tags: evm tampering, evms, vvpats, demonstration
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Election Commission holds an all-party meeting regarding EVM issue and other electoral reforms in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

After EC's 'Hackathon' meeting, Oppn parties split on EVMs

While AIADMK and DMK backed EVMs after the meeting, AAP, Congress and TMC continued to raise doubts.
12 May 2017 6:48 PM
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: PTI)

VVPAT-enabled EVMs for all future polls, Hackathon on used machines: EC

CEC Nasim Zaidi however, did not give any date for the Hackathon, which he announced during a meeting with parties.
12 May 2017 6:06 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and has sizzled this year too. Aishwarya is representing a renowned cosmetic brand along with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor and all three of them are also a part of the festival this year. She will reportedly be screening her popular film 'Devdas' at the festival this year, scheduled to be held from 17 May to 28 May. Here we also take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya dazzles again, like she has done in last 16 years
Several Bollywood stars were present at the screening of the film 'Half Girlfriend' held in Mumbai on Thursday, a day before its release on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi, other stars watch Half Girlfriend at screening
Stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries paid their last respects to Reema Lagoo, who passed away late Wednesday, at her funeral on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo at funeral
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
Baba Ramdev was a guest on the reality show 'Nach Baliye where he performed his yoga asanas and also got the judges on the show including Sonakshi Sinha doing them as he shot for the episode in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi, other stars do yoga asanas on Nach Baliye stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toronto University hosts special convocation to give Indian-origin cancer patient PhD

Pricilla wasn't sure if she would survive four weeks for the annual University convocation before the kind gesture. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Pics: Ranveer Singh surprises fans at a local bar in Mumbai!

Ranveer Singh with a fan (L), the actor seen in a jovial mood right outside the bar (R).
 

Video: Teen miraculously walks away safe after out-of-control car rams into him

The CCTV footage was posted on Facebook by a neighbour and has already racked up 11 million views and is going viral. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Steve Smith’s mind is ahead of MS Dhoni’s: Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjiv Goenka

Rising Pune Supergiant, who finished seventh in the previous season of the Indian Premier League, made an unbelievable turnaround this year under Steve Smith to become the first team to qualify for the finals. (Photo: PTI)
 

Win over Kolkata Knight Riders gives Mumbai Indians a lot of confidence: Rohit Sharma

Taking wickets at regular intervals and keeping the score under control. That's been the hallmark of this team, we're not dependent on one individual," Rohit Sharma said after Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: AP)
 

PSL spot-fixing: Khalid Latif 'given bat grips by bookie' to indicate fix

Khalid Latif and three other players – Sharjeel Khan, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed – are also provisionally suspended on various charges and face bans ranging from five years to life if found guilty. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Terrorists intercepted near LoC in Handwara, area cordoned off

Representationla image (Photo: File)

UP CM points finger at earlier govts in response to Oppn's law and order jibe

The RSS is the only organisation in the world which does not take any help from the government and works selflessly through its swayamsewaks and pracharaks for the country and culture, Yogi said. (Photo: PTI)

It'd be destroyed: Guruvayur Temple in Kerala receives threat call

The Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur. (Photo: DC)

Kerala CM lauds woman's 'courageous step' of castrating rapist

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: File)

ED summons Narada CEO again, asks him to appear on May 24

Narada News Chief Executive Officer Mathew Samuel (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham