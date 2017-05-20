Rajinikanth’s remarks earn him brickbats, no bouquets

CHENNAI: Popular actor Rajinikanth giving an indication that he would take a decision on entering politics at the time of elections has met with opposition from BJP leaders and Tamil nationalist groups, while others including DMK working president M.K. Stalin reacted cautiously.

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundarrajan took strong exception to Rajinikanth appreciating Stalin and other leaders, but leaving out Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When the actor wanted to reform the system, he should have praised Modi, she said and added that Rajinikanth should not have appreciated Stalin who is corrupt.

Going a step further, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, “By merely wearing a black shirt, he cannot become a Dravidian leader, since he is a Marathi. Tamil people will not accept him if he wears a black shirt”, he said.

BJP’s opponent and TNCC president S. Thirunavukkarasar described the actor’s remarks as a sign of his wish to enter politics. In an apparent reading that Rajinikanth would not join the BJP, Thirunavukkarasar said “The actor would not join any national party, but would form his own outfit”.

Naam Thamizhar leader P. Seeman said only a man born in Tamil soil should rule the state. Tamizhar Desiya Periyakkam leader P. Maniarasan said ‘Rajinikanth is not a Tamil and he was not faithful to Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery row between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.”

Anbumani Ramadoss said “Actors have ruled the state for 50 years and this is enough. TN which is in ICU needs a doctor at the helm”.