Money laundering case registered against Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: The noose around Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, tightened further with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registering a money laundering case against him and others.

The ED has named Karti, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others in its probe report. The case has been registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources said the ED will probe the alleged “proceeds of crime” generated in this case and may also attach assets of the accused. It is the ED which had provided information about the alleged illegal payments made by INX media, based on which the CBI had filed its FIR, they added.

The CBI FIR was made out against Karti, his company Chess Management Services, the Mukerjeas (currently in jail on charges of murder their daughter Sheena Bora), INX Media, Advantage Strategic Consulting Services and its director Padma Vishwanathan.

“The ED will soon call all accused, including Karti, for questioning,” sources said. However, Karti on Thursday left for London on what his father described as a scheduled trip.