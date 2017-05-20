Nation, Current Affairs

MoD finalises private investment policy to build submarines, fighter jets

PTI
Published May 20, 2017, 9:05 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 9:05 pm IST
'The policy will give a boost to the ‘Make in India’ policy in the defence sector,' the Defence Ministry said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File photo)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File photo)

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Saturday finalised the broad contours of a much-awaited policy under which select private firms will be roped in to build military platforms like submarines and fighter jets in India in partnership with foreign entities.

Seen as a major initiative, the ‘strategic partnership model’ aims to create a vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country through involvement of both the major Indian corporates as well as the MSME sector.

The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, held in-depth deliberations on the new policy for the second time this week and decided to give a go-ahead to it.

Initially, the policy is expected to be implemented for manufacturing fighter aircraft, submarines and armoured vehicles. It is expected to be expanded to other segments at a later stage.

The policy is likely to be examined by the finance ministry before being considered by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

“Breaking new ground, the DAC under the chairmanship of Defence Minister, Arun Jaitley, today finalised the broad contours of a policy aimed at engaging the Indian private sector in the manufacture of high-tech defence equipment in India,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said the policy envisages establishment of long-term strategic partnerships with Indian defence majors through a transparent and competitive process wherein they would tie up with global OEMs to seek technology transfers to set up domestic manufacturing infrastructure and supply chains.

“The policy will give a boost to the ‘Make in India’ policy in the defence sector and set Indian industry on the path to acquiring cutting-edge capabilities which will contribute to building of self-reliance in the vital sector,” the ministry said.

Referring to sectors identified to implement the policy, it said additional segments may be added in future.

“Appropriate institutional mechanisms will be set in place to implement the policy,” the minister said.

Last week, Jaitley had a meeting on the SP model with representatives of defence arms of leading groups including Larsen and Toubro, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra, Reliance Infra, Tata Group, Punj Lloyd, Adani Group and Bharat Forge Ltd.

At that meeting, some industry representatives had favoured a level playing field and expanding the industry base by allowing entry of new players.

It was learnt that some officials had also raised concern about possible “judicial intervention and federal audit” in case of award of successive orders to one ‘strategic partner’.

The SP model was proposed by the Dhirendra Singh Committee in July, 2015. It had said that for the ‘Make in India’ initiative to become wider in the defence sector, the government should adopt a strategic partnership model, whereby a private firm is chosen for the development of a specific identified platform.

Last year, the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar had announced that the policy on SP model would be unveiled soon.

Tags: arun jaitley, defence ministry, private firms, submarines, fighter jets
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Ranveer Singh kept away his swanky cars away as he took an auto rockshaw ride while visiting a bar in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

'Hip-Hop' Ranveer Singh takes an auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and has sizzled this year too. Aishwarya is representing a renowned cosmetic brand along with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor and all three of them are also a part of the festival this year. She will reportedly be screening her popular film 'Devdas' at the festival this year, scheduled to be held from 17 May to 28 May. Here we also take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya dazzles again, like she has done in last 16 years
Several Bollywood stars were present at the screening of the film 'Half Girlfriend' held in Mumbai on Thursday, a day before its release on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi, other stars watch Half Girlfriend at screening
Stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries paid their last respects to Reema Lagoo, who passed away late Wednesday, at her funeral on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo at funeral
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017 Final, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Preview, key players, teams

While Mumbai Indians are chasing their third IPL title, Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant will want to dash MI’s plans and clinch the trophy. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Scientists create a ‘healthy muffin’ for a healthy heart

The muffins contain three grams of beta glucans - a healthy soluble fibre found naturally in the cell walls of oats and cereals, and meets the food standard guidelines for cholesterol-lowering properties. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Research proves Android more consistent than iOS

Time to boast, Android fanboys!
 

Video: Mischievous teens climb one of UK’s tallest bridges and almost get caught

The 11 minute video has gone viral with over 3.5 lakh views and people can’t believe the extent to which the boys can go to put their lives into danger. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Video: Sharks swimming dangerously close to shore near beach-goers

The video has gone viral since it was posted and has got over 14 million views and over 2, 91,000 shares. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Google announces the best Android apps for 2017

57 apps made it to the finals across 12 categories. In the end, the best 12 were awarded the title of the app an Android user should try this year for sure
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP will focus on expansion in AP, take call on ties with TDP in 2019: Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Be very vigilant against transgression by China along border: HM to forces

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

EC bribery case: Dhinakaran refuses to give voice sample

TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: DC)

BJP MP endorses Rajinikanth's views on political system in TN

'His words uttered once were like being said a hundred times,' Rajya Sabha MP L Ganesan said about Rajnikanth's views on political system in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: File)

Babri demolition had Narasimha Rao govt's backing: ex-BJP MP Vedanti

Ram Vilas Vedanti, a former BJP MP. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham