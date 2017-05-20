Make Tamil compulsory in all state schools: MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Close on the heels of West Bengal government making Bengali compulsory in all schools including CBSE and ICSE, Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement the 2006 DMK govt’s order to make Tamil compulsory in all the schools in the state.

The DMK government’s order to make Tamil as one of the compulsory languages from class I to X had been upheld by the Madras HC and later by the Supreme Court, he pointed out. But, Tamil had not been made it mandatory in CBSE schools. At a time when the BJP government at the Centre is blindly imposing Hindi, it is essential for all the students to learn Tamil, Stalin insisted.