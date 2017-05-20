Nation, Current Affairs

Make Tamil compulsory in all state schools: MK Stalin

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 20, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 3:07 am IST
At a time when the BJP Govt at the Centre is blindly imposing Hindi, it is essential for all the students to learn Tamil, Stalin insisted.
MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)
 MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)

CHENNAI: Close on the heels of West Bengal government making Bengali compulsory in all schools including CBSE and ICSE, Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement the 2006 DMK govt’s order to make Tamil compulsory in all the schools in the state.

The DMK government’s order to make Tamil as one of the compulsory languages from class I to X had been upheld by the Madras HC and later by the Supreme Court, he pointed out. But, Tamil had not been made it mandatory in CBSE schools. At a time when the BJP government at the Centre is blindly imposing Hindi, it is essential for all the students to learn Tamil, Stalin insisted.

Tags: mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cannes 2017: Ash sizzles in pristine gown, poses with Rihanna

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rihanna.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 spotted online briefly

Xiaomi Redmi Pro
 

This new bangle gives health tips to pregnant women in India and Bangladesh

The bangle is made of durable plastic and is water-resistant with a long-lasting battery that does not require charging throughout the duration of a pregnancy. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Apurva harassed us a lot, is only after his two minutes of fame: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Apurva Asrani's controversy might even take the legal route and could affect the release of the film.
 

Woman lets photographer set her wedding dress on fire for ‘perfect’ photo

The video of the Chinese bride shows her photographer lighting the fire but things take a turn for the worse unlike what they expected. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Once again, Bella Hadid suffers wardrobe malfunction at Cannes

Bella Hadid's wardrobe malfunction at the 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival.(Pics: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: ‘Private colleges violating High Court orders’

While the court gave the order on Thursday to collect personal bond along with the 50 percent of the hiked fee from the students, the private colleges were demanding bank guarantees from the students.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Water problem in Chanchalguda

Sewer water was getting mixed with pipe water as the sewer line also passes below the water lines. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Just 40% ATMs are functioning

The secretary of the All India Bank Employees Association (AP & TS), B. Seetha Rambabu, said the circular was internal and the RBI did not upload it on its portal.(Representational Image)

Cash crunch haunts Hyderabad for six months

Banks are still facing a cash crunch due to lesser supply of cash from the RBI.

Landslide on Rishikesh-Badrinath route in Uttarakhand, 1500 tourists stranded

(Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham