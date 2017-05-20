Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra: 10 families were ‘ostracised’ over wedding

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 20, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 3:10 am IST
Families are related to woman who married a kin against wishes of her family.
Representational image
 Representational image

NASHIK: The Malegaon police on Friday registered a case to probe allegations that the Nathpanthya Davri Gosavi jat panchayat ostracised 10 Nashik families four years ago after a girl had married a relative from her own community against the wishes of her family.

The ‘ostracised’ families are related to the woman’s husband, Sagar Rajkapoor Shinde. It was the father of the woman, Hema Sagar Shinde, who allegedly approached the panchayat. The Kakhurdi police station in Malegaon tehsil registered the case on a complaint by the couple.

The couple took the help of a member of the NGO Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANS), Krishna Chandgude, to seek action against the panchayat.

According to Ms Shinde, her family had arranged for her to be married to an individual in whom she was not interested on April 15 2012. When she declined, she was allegedly threatened by her family and beaten up.

She then contemplated suicide by throwing herself in front of a train. While waiting for the train, however, she called up Mr Shinde and told him her quandary. When he appeared empathetic, she asked him whether he would marry her. He agreed and she went to his house in Malegaon.

Mr Shinde’s father immediately called up Ms Shinde’s family in Pune and informed them that she was with them. Later, Ms Shinde’s grandfather Gangaram Shegar, uncles Babaji and Narayan, father Subhash — all residents of Daund in Pune - and cousins Sagar, Suresh and Nitin Shegar arrived at Mr Shinde’s home.

According to Ms Shinde, her cousins began abusing her now-husband’s family and threatened them with dire consequences if the couple were to get married. Her brothers and uncles allegedly tried to strangle her with her scarf but her husband’s family and villagers prevailed and she survived, according to the complaint.

On April 17 2012, the family went to the jat panchayat Pune and urged the body to ostracise Mr Shinde and his relatives. Mr Chandgude said that the Maharashtra government had made a law on jat panchayats and sent it the Centre for its sanction.

Tags: indian wedding
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cannes 2017: Ash sizzles in pristine gown, poses with Rihanna

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rihanna.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 spotted online briefly

Xiaomi Redmi Pro
 

This new bangle gives health tips to pregnant women in India and Bangladesh

The bangle is made of durable plastic and is water-resistant with a long-lasting battery that does not require charging throughout the duration of a pregnancy. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Apurva harassed us a lot, is only after his two minutes of fame: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Apurva Asrani's controversy might even take the legal route and could affect the release of the film.
 

Woman lets photographer set her wedding dress on fire for ‘perfect’ photo

The video of the Chinese bride shows her photographer lighting the fire but things take a turn for the worse unlike what they expected. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Once again, Bella Hadid suffers wardrobe malfunction at Cannes

Bella Hadid's wardrobe malfunction at the 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival.(Pics: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: ‘Private colleges violating High Court orders’

While the court gave the order on Thursday to collect personal bond along with the 50 percent of the hiked fee from the students, the private colleges were demanding bank guarantees from the students.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Water problem in Chanchalguda

Sewer water was getting mixed with pipe water as the sewer line also passes below the water lines. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Just 40% ATMs are functioning

The secretary of the All India Bank Employees Association (AP & TS), B. Seetha Rambabu, said the circular was internal and the RBI did not upload it on its portal.(Representational Image)

Cash crunch haunts Hyderabad for six months

Banks are still facing a cash crunch due to lesser supply of cash from the RBI.

Landslide on Rishikesh-Badrinath route in Uttarakhand, 1500 tourists stranded

(Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham