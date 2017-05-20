Nation, Current Affairs

Hackathon from June 3: EC throws open EVM challenge to political parties

PTI
Published May 20, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 4:31 pm IST
Nasim Zaidi said people who had questioned reliability of EVMs have not yet submitted any proof to support their claim.
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The challenge to prove that EVMs cannot be tampered with will start from June 3, the Election Commission announced on Saturday, asserting that the machines are tamper-proof.

The announcement came over a week after the Election Commission threw down the gauntlet to political parties to prove that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) used in the recent assembly polls were tampered with.

"The EVM challenge will start from June 3," Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said, addressing a press conference.

He said people who had questioned reliability of EVMs have not yet submitted any proof or credible material to support their claim.

Zaidi said replacement of the internal circuit of EVMs is not possible at all.

"Our EVMs have strong technological features and are tamper-proof," he said. Zaidi rubbished the Aam Aadmi Party's claim that EVMs could be tampered with, and said no manipulation of the machines is possible.

He also said that improving the election process is a responsibility of all stakeholders and the EC is taking all necessary steps in this regard.

Several major opposition parties had claimed that the faith of people in the machines has eroded.

The BSP and AAP had alleged that the machines used in the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab were tampered with and favoured the BJP. Later, several other parties had joined the chorus and waned the EC to revert to paper ballots.

The EC has already announced that it will ensure paper trail of voting in all future elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Tags: evm, vvpat, evm challenge
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday demonstrated the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs).

'Tampering claim wrong': EC exhibits successful functioning of EVMs, VVPATs

'We hope the Election Commission tells us today when they will accept our (hackathon) challenge,' AAP said.
20 May 2017 3:11 PM

World Gallery

US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily.

US President Trump embarks maiden foreign visit to Middle East, Europe
A 26-year-old man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square Street Thursday.

Times Square crash: Intoxicated man kills 1, injures 22
An anti-austerity rally in Greece's capital turned violent on Wednesday as a general strike halted flights, ferries and public transportation, and thousands joined protest marches across the country.

Greece austerity strike: Workers protest against pay cuts
Thousands of protesters gathered in front of a Jakarta prison in support of the former Christian governor imprisoned for two years for blasphemy against Islam.

Hundreds of supporters of jailed Christian governor Ahok rally in Indonesia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday on a two-day visit. The visit is mainly aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka.

In Sri Lanka for 2 days, Narendra Modi participates in Vesak Day celebrations
Russian President Vladimir Putin was present with a photograph of his father in a naval uniform. He stood with people carrying portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday May 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Victory Day: Remembering Russian Red Army's sacrifice
