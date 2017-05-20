Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala: Naval cadet's suicide note alleges harassment by seniors

ANI
Published May 20, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 3:59 pm IST
A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against both the Navy personnel mentioned in the note.
Navy cadet Gudeppa Sooraj (Photo: File)
 Navy cadet Gudeppa Sooraj (Photo: File)

Kannur: Two days after the death of Gudeppa Sooraj, a 26-year-old cadet from the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kannur district of Kerala, the police on Saturday recovered a suicide note alleging harassment by two senior cadets.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against both the Navy personnel.

Police say that the suicide note was recovered from his room in the academy.

According to reports, Sooraj was found in an unconscious and unresponsive condition on the floor of the academic wing around 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

He was then rushed to INA Navjivani Hospital in the campus and then referred to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, where he reportedly suffered two episodes of cardiac arrest and died on Thursday.

Later, the Southern Naval Command ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, Sooraj's brother has also been alleging that the cadet was harassed by his seniors.

Also, Sooraj's kin alleged that he was harassed ever since he was readmitted to the Academy in January after a two-year legal battle against naval authorities following his dismissal alleging malpractice in the exam.

Sooraj, had joined the Navy in 2010. He cleared the officer's exam in 2013 and was undergoing training in the academy when he was dismissed for malpractice in the exam. He later moved to the Kerala High Court and obtained an order in his favour before resuming his training early this year.

Tags: gudeppa sooraj, indian naval academy, harassment, suicide, abetment of suicide
Location: India, Kerala, Kannur

More From Current Affairs

AIADMK symbol row: Delhi Court reserves order on Chandrasekharan’s bail plea

TTV Dhinakaran's aide Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (Photo: File)

'Tampering claim wrong': EC exhibits successful functioning of EVMs, VVPATs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday demonstrated the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs).

J&K: Terrorists intercepted near LoC in Handwara, area cordoned off

Representationla image (Photo: File)

UP CM points finger at earlier govts in response to Oppn's law and order jibe

The RSS is the only organisation in the world which does not take any help from the government and works selflessly through its swayamsewaks and pracharaks for the country and culture, Yogi said. (Photo: PTI)

It'd be destroyed: Guruvayur Temple in Kerala receives threat call

The Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur. (Photo: DC)
