J&K: Army foils infiltration bid; 2 soldiers, 2 militants killed in encounter

Indian army soldiers take position during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir. (AFP/File)

Srinagar: Two militants and two soldiers were killed in a fierce encounter as the Army today foiled an infiltration bid in Naugam sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

"An infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along the LoC in Naugam sector. Two infiltrating terrorists were killed," an army official told PTI.

He said two soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, which was continuing till last reports were received.

Earlier on Saturday, a group of terrorists were intercepted near LoC in Handwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.

According to sources, p6 RR and Handwara police had cordoned off the Behak area where the terrorists were believed to have managed to sneak in through the LoC.

The attack came in the wake of Defence Minister Arun Jaitley reviewing the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley with Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and other senior Army officers.

The Defence Minister was apprised of various measures to strengthen the robust counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control.

He was also briefed on the close coordination amongst all government agencies towards restoring normalcy in the region.

He urged all defence personnel to continue their good job and ensure safety of the innocent people while dealing firmly with inimical elements.

He also directed the commanders to maintain a strict vigil along the Line of Control and remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure from across the border following the ceasefire violation earlier on Tuesday by the Pakistan Army in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army, earlier on Sunday, instigated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chiti Bakri area of Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army also retaliated to the unprovoked act strongly and effectively.

At least two civilians including a minor girl were killed and nine people, including four soldiers were injured in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Rajouri district.