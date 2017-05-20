Nation, Current Affairs

ED summons Narada CEO again, asks him to appear on May 24

ANI
Published May 20, 2017, 12:42 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 12:42 pm IST
This is the second ED summon to Samuel who received a notice last Thursday as well.
Narada News Chief Executive Officer Mathew Samuel (Photo: Facebook)
  Narada News Chief Executive Officer Mathew Samuel (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (EC) on Saturday summoned Narada News Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mathew Samuel and asked him to appear at the Kochi ED office on May 24, in connection with the Narada sting probe.

This is the second ED summon to Samuel who received a notice last Thursday as well.

Earlier this week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also summoned Samuel for the second time in connection with money laundering sting operation.

Mathew, however, said he won't be able to appear as he recently underwent surgery.

The ED filed its case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the CBI filed its case.

The sting operation pertains to the secret filming of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and an IPS officer while they were allegedly accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company in return for extending favours to it.

TMC leaders against whom the CBI has registered cases, now also booked by the Enforcement Directorate, include Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy, Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy, Aparupa Poddar, Sultan Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

West Bengal ministers, including Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Environment Minister Sovan Chatterjee, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee have also been named in the FIR.

Former Minister Madan Mitra, MLA Iqbal Ahmed and IPS officer Saiyaad Mustafa Hussain Mirza have also been made accused in the case.

Samuel had earlier released three sets of videos of the sting operation, where top TMC leaders were allegedly seen accepting bribes from journalists posing as businessmen.

The ruling party had dismissed the allegation citing that the tapes are 'doctored'.

The sting operation video was released by the portal on March 14, 2016, just ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Tags: narada sting, enforcement directorate, mathew samuel, central bureau of investigation, trinamool congress, bribery allegations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Teen miraculously walks away safe after out-of-control car rams into him

The CCTV footage was posted on Facebook by a neighbour and has already racked up 11 million views and is going viral. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Steve Smith’s mind is ahead of MS Dhoni’s: Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjiv Goenka

Rising Pune Supergiant, who finished seventh in the previous season of the Indian Premier League, made an unbelievable turnaround this year under Steve Smith to become the first team to qualify for the finals. (Photo: PTI)
 

Win over Kolkata Knight Riders gives Mumbai Indians a lot of confidence: Rohit Sharma

Taking wickets at regular intervals and keeping the score under control. That's been the hallmark of this team, we're not dependent on one individual," Rohit Sharma said after Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: AP)
 

PSL spot-fixing: Khalid Latif 'given bat grips by bookie' to indicate fix

Khalid Latif and three other players – Sharjeel Khan, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed – are also provisionally suspended on various charges and face bans ranging from five years to life if found guilty. (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi reveals Mi Max 2 launch date

Xiaomi's Mi Max phone
 

India down Italy 2-0 in Under-17 tie ahead of FIFA World Cup

Strikes by Abhijit Sarkar (31) and Rahul Praveen (80) led their team to a massive win over the Azzuri in a match largely dominated by the Indian Colts in terms of possession and chances created. (Photo: Indian Football Team Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Be prepared on short notice: IAF chief to officers amid frosty ties with Pak

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa (Photo: PTI)

Civilian lives paramount: CRPF soldiers get special training to tackle stonepelting

It is repeatedly drilled into them that the people in the crowd are individuals and in no situation should there be any fatal injury to them. (Photo: ANI)

Amid controversy, EC to demonstrate working of EVMs, VVPATs today

Representational image (Photo: File)

Jailed Maha MLA abuses, misbehaves with cop in video; inquiry ordered

A video purportedly showing Kadam misbehaving with police went viral on social media on Friday. (Photo: Videograb)

India at 154 behind B'desh, Nepal, China on health care index

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham