Nation, Current Affairs

EC bribery case: Dhinakaran refuses to give voice sample

PTI
Published May 20, 2017, 7:57 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 7:57 pm IST
Dhinakaran was arrested in Delhi on the night of April 25 after four days of questioning.
TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: DC)
 TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: DC)

New Delhi: AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday refused to give consent in a Delhi court for giving voice sample to the police for their investigation in the Election Commission bribery case.

Dhinakaran was brought to the court from the Tihar jail in pursuance to a production warrant issued by Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry on Friday on a plea by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police seeking his consent for a voice sample.

He was produced before Chaudhry who marked the case to a magistrate's court where he declined to give consent.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra recorded the statement of Dhinakaran and forwarded it to the special judge.

Dhinakaran was arrested in Delhi on the night of April 25 after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe unidentified EC officials to get the undivided AIADMK's 'two leaves' election symbol.

His faction had hoped to obtain the symbol for the bypoll to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu, which was later on cancelled by the EC after the alleged irregularities were reported in the media.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa who was elected from the constituency.

The EC had frozen the AIADMK's symbol after two factions of the party – one led by Dhinakaran's aunt Sasikala and the other by former chief minister O Panneerselvam – staked a claim to it.

Meanwhile, Special Judge Chaudhry heard arguments on the bail application of alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekar, who was arrested on April 16, and reserved the order for May 22.

Chandrashekar's counsel sought bail on the ground that his client has been falsely implicated and made a scapegoat in the case and that he is ready to join the probe.

The police, however, opposed the bail plea, saying the allegations were grave and they have to make more arrests.

The court also extended by two days the police custody of suspected hawala operator Lalit Kumar alias Babu Bhai, who was arrested on May 18.

The police have alleged that he was the one who had handed over Rs one crore through hawala transaction to an unidentified person who had given the amount to Chandrashekar to bribe EC officials.

The police had earlier sought permission to obtain the consent of Dhinakaran and Chandrashekar to compare their voice samples with those contained in a CD recovered during the investigation.

While Dhinakaran had raised objection on maintainability of the police plea, Chandrashekar had refused to give his consent for a voice sample.

Dhinakaran, his close aide Mallikarjuna, Chandrashekar and suspected hawala operator Nathu Singh, another accused in the case, are lodged in judicial custody till May 29.

Dhinakaran has been accused of allegedly arranging the money from undisclosed sources and getting it transferred from Chennai to Delhi through illegal channels.

Mallikarjuna was arrested for allegedly facilitating a Rs 50-crore deal between Dhinakaran and Chandrashekar.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran, ec bribery case, aiadmk amma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017 Final, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Preview, key players, teams

While Mumbai Indians are chasing their third IPL title, Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant will want to dash MI’s plans and clinch the trophy. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Scientists create a ‘healthy muffin’ for a healthy heart

The muffins contain three grams of beta glucans - a healthy soluble fibre found naturally in the cell walls of oats and cereals, and meets the food standard guidelines for cholesterol-lowering properties. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Research proves Android more consistent than iOS

Time to boast, Android fanboys!
 

Video: Mischievous teens climb one of UK’s tallest bridges and almost get caught

The 11 minute video has gone viral with over 3.5 lakh views and people can’t believe the extent to which the boys can go to put their lives into danger. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Video: Sharks swimming dangerously close to shore near beach-goers

The video has gone viral since it was posted and has got over 14 million views and over 2, 91,000 shares. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Google announces the best Android apps for 2017

57 apps made it to the finals across 12 categories. In the end, the best 12 were awarded the title of the app an Android user should try this year for sure
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP MP endorses Rajinikanth's views on political system in TN

'His words uttered once were like being said a hundred times,' Rajya Sabha MP L Ganesan said about Rajnikanth's views on political system in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: File)

Babri demolition had backing of Narasimha Rao's govt: ex-BJP MP Vedanti

Ram Vilas Vedanti, a former BJP MP. (File photo)

EC chief confirms future elections through EVMs, VVPATs

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi during a press conference on 'EVM Challenge' at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Govt will have to step in if Muslims fail to change triple talaq practice: Naidu

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu. (File photo)

Babri case: ex-BJP MP Vedanti, Champat Rai, 3 others granted bail

Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham