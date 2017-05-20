Nation, Current Affairs

Amid controversy, EC to demonstrate working of EVMs, VVPATs today

ANI
Published May 20, 2017, 9:26 am IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Earlier, the EC had said it would offer an 'opportunity' to parties to prove that EVMs used in the recent polls were tampered with.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

New Delhi:  The Election Commission of India (ECI) will demonstrate working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs) and hold a press conference here at Vigyan Bhavan, on Saturday.

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the live demo of EVMs and VVPATs by the ECI will ensure credibility and the authenticity of the voting machine will be retained.

"It is Election Commission's duty to convince every citizens and every political party about the credibility of the EVM. It is between the Election Commission and the parties who are crying foul needlessly. I am sure that the EC will ensure credibility and the authenticity of the EVMs will be retained," BJP leader S. Prakash told ANI.

He said that certain parties were creating huge ruckus against EVM hacking to cover up their own lapses in winning the mandate of the people and the Election Commission's demo will remove their doubt.

Earlier in the week, the poll panel had said it would offer an 'opportunity' to the political parties to prove that EVMs used in the recently held assembly polls were tampered with or can be tampered even with laid down safeguards.

The ECI also convened an all-party meeting over the issue of EVM and other electoral reforms.

In its communication to the presidents of all the seven national and 48 state political parties, the poll panel sent a status paper on EVMs and VVPAT.

Last month, sixteen opposition parties had urged the Election Commission to revert to the paper ballot system saying that the alleged tampering has created trust deficit in the credibility of the EVMs.

However, the poll body has been maintaining that EVMs are tamper-proof and cannot be manipulated.

The Union Cabinet had given its nod to sanctioned funds of nearly Rs. 3,200 crore to procure more than 16 lakh VVPATs as sought by the Election Commission.

Besides EVMs, the meeting is expected to deliberate on making bribery in elections a cognisable offence, disqualification on framing of charges for the offences of bribery in elections and suggestions in VVPAT recount Rules.

The AAP, during a special session of the Delhi assembly, had conducted a live demonstration on how EVMs can be tampered with.

Reacting to the demonstration, the poll panel said the machine used to conduct live demonstration was a 'look-alike'' which was made to function in a 'tampered' manner.

Tags: election commission, electronic voting machines, vvpat, live demonstration
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Election Commission holds an all-party meeting regarding EVM issue and other electoral reforms in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

After EC's 'Hackathon' meeting, Oppn parties split on EVMs

While AIADMK and DMK backed EVMs after the meeting, AAP, Congress and TMC continued to raise doubts.
12 May 2017 6:48 PM
At the meeting, the Commission would also seek views of political parties on the proposed challenge it has planned to throw to hack its EVMs. (Photo: File)

EC all-party meet on EVMs underway; Hackathon date to be decided

The date of the proposed challenge would be decided after the all-party meeting.
12 May 2017 1:09 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India down Italy 2-0 in Under-17 tie ahead of FIFA World Cup

Strikes by Abhijit Sarkar (31) and Rahul Praveen (80) led their team to a massive win over the Azzuri in a match largely dominated by the Indian Colts in terms of possession and chances created. (Photo: Indian Football Team Twitter)
 

Erectile dysfunction drugs don't give you skin cancer

Men should instead continue to be careful about the risk of any kind of skin cancer from excessive sun exposure and use sun protection. (Photo:Pixabay)
 

Video lessons: Master the iPhone camera

Apple iPhone 7
 

Moon orbiting solar system's 3rd largest dwarf planet found

Hubble spots a moon around the dwarf planet 2007 OR10. These two images, taken a year apart, reveal a moon orbiting the dwarf planet 2007 OR10. (Photo: NASA)
 

Cannes 2017: Ash sizzles in pristine gown, poses with Rihanna

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rihanna.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 spotted online briefly

Xiaomi Redmi Pro
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jailed Maha MLA abuses, misbehaves with cop in video; inquiry ordered

A video purportedly showing Kadam misbehaving with police went viral on social media on Friday. (Photo: Videograb)

India at 154 behind B'desh, Nepal, China on health care index

Representational image (Photo: File)

Navy on disaster relief exercise at Karwar base

Indian naval ships at a tsunami precaution drill in the Arabian Sea off the Karwar coast on Friday (Photo: KPN)

Belagavi farmers threaten suicide over STP

With Bengaluru receiving rain, workers busy with gardening work in front of Vidhana Soudha on Friday.(Photo: KPN)

Karnataka: There was no pressure on officer, says UT Khader

Food and Civil Supplies Minister UT Khader (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham