AIADMK symbol row: Delhi court reserves order on Dhinakaran aide's bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday opposed the bail plea of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the middleman in the alleged All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) symbol bribery case, following which a Delhi Court reserved to order in the same.

The court has reserved its order to May 22.

The Delhi Police claimed that Sukesh has many cases pending against him, also asserting that more arrests are likely to be made in the case soon.

Earlier on April 25, a Delhi Court extended the alleged middleman's police custody till April 28, hours after the AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran accepted that he met Chandrashekhar in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While Dinakaran initially refused to have known Sukesh, he later accepted meeting him when Sukesh himself gave the details of his meeting with the former.

Dinakaran, who is accused of trying to bribe an Election Commission official in an attempt to retain AIADMK’s 'Two Leaves' symbol, however, maintained that he did not pay any money to Sukesh.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police now has to establish the possible reasons for which the two might have met. For this, they have sought of the help of the Election Commission official who helped him in dealing with the poll watchdog.

Searches were also being conducted at Sukesh's Kochi residence to trace the amount paid to him. Details of calls made and received, and messages sent and received were also being sought.

Earlier on April 23, Dinakaran was cross-examined along with his 'friend' Mallikarjuna and P.A. Janardhanan, sources stated.

They were quizzed about the money trail of the alleged bribe. They were also interrogated as to why Dinakaran had stayed over with Mallikarjuna for around 10 days after an FIR was filed against the former.

On April 22, Dinakaran was given a set of questions by the Delhi Police in connection with the case.

The questionnaire included queries about the money trail, his association with Chandrashekhar, the middleman alleged to have struck deal for Rs. 50 crore to help Dinakaran's AIADMK faction keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol, how many times he met Sukesh and whether any meeting with the Election Commission officials took place or not etc.