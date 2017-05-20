Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK symbol row: Delhi court reserves order on Dhinakaran aide's bail plea

ANI
Published May 20, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
The Delhi Police, opposing the bail plea, also asserted that more arrests are likely to be made in the case soon.
TTV Dhinakaran's aide Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (Photo: File)
 TTV Dhinakaran's aide Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday opposed the bail plea of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the middleman in the alleged All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) symbol bribery case, following which a Delhi Court reserved to order in the same.

The court has reserved its order to May 22.

The Delhi Police claimed that Sukesh has many cases pending against him, also asserting that more arrests are likely to be made in the case soon.

Earlier on April 25, a Delhi Court extended the alleged middleman's police custody till April 28, hours after the AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran accepted that he met Chandrashekhar in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While Dinakaran initially refused to have known Sukesh, he later accepted meeting him when Sukesh himself gave the details of his meeting with the former.

Dinakaran, who is accused of trying to bribe an Election Commission official in an attempt to retain AIADMK’s 'Two Leaves' symbol, however, maintained that he did not pay any money to Sukesh.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police now has to establish the possible reasons for which the two might have met. For this, they have sought of the help of the Election Commission official who helped him in dealing with the poll watchdog.

Searches were also being conducted at Sukesh's Kochi residence to trace the amount paid to him. Details of calls made and received, and messages sent and received were also being sought.

Earlier on April 23, Dinakaran was cross-examined along with his 'friend' Mallikarjuna and P.A. Janardhanan, sources stated.

They were quizzed about the money trail of the alleged bribe. They were also interrogated as to why Dinakaran had stayed over with Mallikarjuna for around 10 days after an FIR was filed against the former.

On April 22, Dinakaran was given a set of questions by the Delhi Police in connection with the case.

The questionnaire included queries about the money trail, his association with Chandrashekhar, the middleman alleged to have struck deal for Rs. 50 crore to help Dinakaran's AIADMK faction keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol, how many times he met Sukesh and whether any meeting with the Election Commission officials took place or not etc.

Tags: aiadmk symbol, ttv dhinakaran, election commission, bribery charges, sukesh chandrashekar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

BJP State chief Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

TTV Dhinakaran's arrest major step in cleansing Tamil Nadu politics: BJP

They wanted to buy votes, symbol, polls, says Tamilisai.
27 Apr 2017 7:31 AM
O. Panneerselvam

Post TTV Dhinakaran's arrest: O Panneerselvam's camp gets stronger at table

Post-TTV arrest, two divergent moods are now sweeping across the rival AIADMK groups.
27 Apr 2017 7:22 AM
EC bribery case accused TTV Dhinakaran, leader of the AIADMK (Amma), carries his bag in Chennai airport, as he is being taken back to Delhi by flight by police on Saturday.

TTV Dhinakaran and Mallikarjuna taken back to Delhi

TTV Dhinakaran and Mallikarjuna were kept in a guesthouse in Rajaji Bhavan in Besant Nagar.
30 Apr 2017 8:09 AM
TTV Dhinakaran

Poll symbol case: TTV Dhinakaran sent to tihar jail

The police told the court that a number of witnesses were yet to be examined in the case and the investigation was still going on in the matter.
02 May 2017 1:24 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It looks like dog’s dinner: Gordon Ramsay on food cooked by Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Gordon Ramsay.
 

Cannes’17: Aishwarya continues her quirky lipstick saga; turns up in neon orange!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Day 4 of the Cannes Film Festival'17. Ash, Sonam and Deepika are attending the fest as representatives of a popular cosmetic brand.
 

Toronto University hosts special convocation to give Indian-origin cancer patient PhD

Pricilla wasn't sure if she would survive four weeks for the annual University convocation before the kind gesture. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Pics: Ranveer Singh surprises fans at a local bar in Mumbai!

Ranveer Singh with a fan (L), the actor seen in a jovial mood right outside the bar (R).
 

Video: Teen miraculously walks away safe after out-of-control car rams into him

The CCTV footage was posted on Facebook by a neighbour and has already racked up 11 million views and is going viral. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Steve Smith’s mind is ahead of MS Dhoni’s: Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjiv Goenka

Rising Pune Supergiant, who finished seventh in the previous season of the Indian Premier League, made an unbelievable turnaround this year under Steve Smith to become the first team to qualify for the finals. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala: Naval cadet's suicide note alleges harassment by seniors

Navy cadet Gudeppa Sooraj (Photo: File)

'Tampering claim wrong': EC exhibits successful functioning of EVMs, VVPATs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday demonstrated the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs).

J&K: Terrorists intercepted near LoC in Handwara, area cordoned off

Representationla image (Photo: File)

UP CM points finger at earlier govts in response to Oppn's law and order jibe

The RSS is the only organisation in the world which does not take any help from the government and works selflessly through its swayamsewaks and pracharaks for the country and culture, Yogi said. (Photo: PTI)

It'd be destroyed: Guruvayur Temple in Kerala receives threat call

The Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham