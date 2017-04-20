Yogi Adityanath government to provide relief to triple talaq victims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listening to problems of people during his Janata Darbar in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Women, who have been victims of the triple talaq system, will now be entitled to relief from the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

UP minister for women’s welfare, Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi told reporters that Muslim women who have been victims of the triple talaq practice and also Hindu women who have suffered domestic violence will be provided relief from the Rani Lakshmi Bai Samman fund.

She said that women belonging to all communities would also be provided financial relief if they have suffered domestic violence.

The Rani Lakshmi Bai fund had been set up in the state by the Akhilesh government last year.

She said that the state government would prepare its representation within two weeks which will be submitted to the Supreme Court on the triple talaq issue.

“We are talking to Muslim women from all sections of society before we submit our views before the apex court,” she said.