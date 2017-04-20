Nation, Current Affairs

What azaadi? Use bullets against stone-pelters, traitors: J&K BJP minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 20, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 1:21 pm IST
Main Opposition party National Conference slammed Ganga’s remarks and said that it could mark the onset of a dangerous drift.
A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Photo: PTI)
 A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir’s Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga on triggered a controversy by calling for shooting of "stone-pelters and traitors" with the apparent purpose of restoring peace in the Valley.

"They are the traitors. Whether they live in the country or come from Pakistan, they can only be treated by bullets. If bullets are not there at least they should be punished, like beating them by canes. Mark my words and see whether they will pelt stones again. What 'azaadi' are they demanding?" Ganga was quoted as saying according to DNA.

Ganga, who is a BJP MLA from Jammu, also suggested that the stone-pelters be hit with shoes. 

Ganga’s outburst comes at a time when security agencies and the police have been directed by the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet to exercise as much self-control as possible in order to prevent loss of human lives in the Valley.

In a meeting with Mufti, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, the state Cabinet expressed its despair over the loss of lives in the restive Valley.

Following the instance of lynching at Ganderbal on April 9, where a student from Kulgam was severely injured and died from subsequent injuries on Wednesday, more than 250 individuals including 100 students have been injured in the Kashmir Valley, said the report.

At least 14 people were killed; one of these was a militant leader.

Main Opposition party National Conference (NC) slammed Ganga’s remarks and said that it could mark the onset of a dangerous drift.

The chief spokesman of National Conference, Aga Ruhullah was quoted as saying, “We are seeing the situation that is worse than nineties. It is very dangerous. It shows that the Cabinet is nothing. The Chief Minister has completely given up.”

Tags: azaadi slogans, chander prakash ganga, stone pelters, kashmir news
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Related Stories

(Photo: H U Naqash)

Several injured as students, security forces clash across Kashmir

The clashes erupted after students took to the streets to protest against 'brutal use of force' against their comrades.
17 Apr 2017 3:53 PM
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: File)

Youth who pelt stones in J&K are in 'pain and distress': Mehbooba Mufti

Terming stone-pelting a serious issue, Mufti said that the restlessness and unemployment youth face in the state is her biggest challenge.
03 Apr 2017 6:15 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra were guests on the dance-based reality show 'Nach Baliye' in an episode that was shot on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Harbhajan-Geeta groove with Sonakshi and contestants on Nach Baliye
Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra launched a song from their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti-Ayushmann get musical at Meri Pyaari Bindu song launch
Bollywood stars were clicked at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Shraddha, Tamannaah, Sonakshi, Parineeti shine gracefully
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon displayed their amazing chemistry as they launched the trailer of their film 'Raabta' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant and Kriti display lovely chemistry at trailer launch of Raabta
While Karisma Kapoor was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, other stars were snapped at Farah Khan's bash, airport and various other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karisma, Yami, Esha, other stars are paparazzi's delight
Tiger Shroff was seen at the Lokhandwala Street Festival in Mumbai on Sunday where he interacted and danced with kids. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff shows off his cool moves as he bonds with kids
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tennis superstar Serena Williams confirms pregnancy

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament singles title at the Australian Open in January. (Photo: AP)
 

So, this is the real reason behind Aamir’s Dangal not being nominated for IIFA Awards

A still from 'Dangal'.
 

Video: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle share experiences about their opening partnerships

While Chris Gayle blazed his way to a 38-ball 77, Virat Kohli brought up his second fifty in three matches this season. (Photo: IPL/ Screengrab)
 

WATCH | This is what happens when a rocket blasts off

(Representational image/NASA)
 

Saif opens up about Akshay's Best Actor National Award win being criticized

A still from Akshay and Saif's film 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'.
 

Is your printer hack-proof?

Among the manufacturers of printers that were affected by the hack, HP was one of them and they were worried about this large unseen problem looming in the open.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN CM removes beacon light from his car, cabinet ministers to follow suit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo)

Red beacon ban: Government believes in equality, says Venkaiah Naidu

The ban applies to union ministers, chief ministers, state cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and judges of the High Court and Supreme Court. (Photo: File)

Jawan's suspension unfortunate, should have been treated as whistle blower: Cong

Bahadur should have been treated as a whistle blower rather than being sacked,

Witness protection programme needed in India, say experts

Such a programme will give greater confidence to victims and witnesses to come forward and help take the cases to their logical end, participants at the consultation, ‘Safe City is a Smart City’, organised by the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission and Hanns Seidel Foundation of Germany, on April 17 and 18, in the city.

Bengaluru bandh on April 28: No Bahubali first day, first show

Babuhali 2
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham